Experiment - page 46
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Rena, it seems to us that something is wrong. Let the PNBs sort it out for themselves. About the other maths - interesting. Explain the meaning, please. What's the difference?
On the equity growth - let's wait and see how much it grows.
I analyzed your TS according to advertised trades. The signal was reproduced exactly as it was, but with completely different mathematics. It is an ordinary one. That is, the Expert Advisor sells when it is too late to sell and buys when it is too late to buy. All applied lag symptoms are on the face of it, again I agree, fact.
It is called Moving Average - aka PNB
Just like in the classics)
It's called Moving Average - aka PNB
It's just like the classics.)
It is enough to put two ma-shows on the PNB and the reversal points of both indicators will coincide
I noticed it at the beginning, and the interesting thing is that on a flat, as I understand it, the PNB will gradually drain away,
as in the case of the ma-shekas.
and they run like trams... strictly on time and with stops. But there are nuances.
Tram DepotTheory
Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It goes RIGHT. And it turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow to cut off the reversal points precisely.
such 150 year old wagons
and right on :
Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow you to cut off the exact reversal moments.
such 150 year old wagons
and right on topic :
It's been noticed for a long time. That is, the price basically sticks to a +/- 45 degree angle movement. I put forward my version - to make purchases equal to sales, i.e. only at this angle it will be 50/50, i.e. 1/2 + 1/2. It means that the deal has already been virtually made and is equal to 1
and the news... what's this that's booming now?
This has been noticed for a long time. That is, the price basically sticks to a +/- 45 degree angle movement. I put forward my version - to make purchases equal to sales, i.e. only at such an angle will we automatically get 50/50, i.e. 1/2 + 1/2. This means that the transaction is virtually already made and equal to 1. Always when the calculation results in a lock or 1, in any way, the calculation is correct. That is half in the trend, half in the counter-trend. In the end, both of them lose, because the system is one-sided and the specifics of the price movement are to blame.
Lock,
Buy is trending.
Sell in a counter-trend,
How to make profit?
With zero risk
Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And turns RIGHT.
try to turn off the autoscaling of the chart..... you will be unpleasantly surprised ;)
Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And it turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow to cut off exact reversal moments.
That's because of the 45 degree price angle,
which is both support and resistance.
It's possible to accurately cut off the reversal moments on small timeframes
it's the angle that makes them go in a tram)