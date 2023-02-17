Experiment - page 46

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Rena, it seems to us that something is wrong. Let the PNBs sort it out for themselves. About the other maths - interesting. Explain the meaning, please. What's the difference?

On the equity growth - let's wait and see how much it grows.

The Dow Theory - the current high above the previous high - growth, etc. The buy signal appears at the current price, which is higher than the previous high, it is late. The same situation is with the lots. In addition, there is a moment that worsens the trend setting of the EA - it is flat, which generally spoils everything.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I analyzed your TS according to advertised trades. The signal was reproduced exactly as it was, but with completely different mathematics. It is an ordinary one. That is, the Expert Advisor sells when it is too late to sell and buys when it is too late to buy. All applied lag symptoms are on the face of it, again I agree, fact.
The prediction is that the increase in equity will be equal to the drawdown at best.

It is called Moving Average - aka PNB

Just like in the classics)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

It's called Moving Average - aka PNB

It's just like the classics.)

It is enough to put two Ma's on the PNB and the pivot points of both indicators will coincide not only in the current time, but also in the future and in the past
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
It is enough to put two ma-shows on the PNB and the reversal points of both indicators will coincide

I noticed it at the beginning, and the interesting thing is that on a flat, as I understand it, the PNB will gradually drain away,

as in the case of the ma-shekas.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

and they run like trams... strictly on time and with stops. But there are nuances.

Tram DepotTheory

Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It goes RIGHT. And it turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow to cut off the reversal points precisely.


such 150 year old wagons

and right on :

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow you to cut off the exact reversal moments.


such 150 year old wagons

and right on topic :

This has been noticed for a long time. That is, price mostly sticks to a +/- 45 degree movement. I put forward my version - to make purchases equal to sales, i.e. only at such an angle will we automatically get 50/50, i.e. 1/2 + 1/2. This means that the transaction is virtually already made and equal to 1. Always when the calculation results in a lock or 1, in any way, the calculation is correct. That is half in the trend, half in the counter-trend. In the end, both of them lose, because the system is one-sided and the specifics of the price movement are to blame.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
It's been noticed for a long time. That is, the price basically sticks to a +/- 45 degree angle movement. I put forward my version - to make purchases equal to sales, i.e. only at this angle it will be 50/50, i.e. 1/2 + 1/2. It means that the deal has already been virtually made and is equal to 1

and the news... what's this that's booming now?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
This has been noticed for a long time. That is, the price basically sticks to a +/- 45 degree angle movement. I put forward my version - to make purchases equal to sales, i.e. only at such an angle will we automatically get 50/50, i.e. 1/2 + 1/2. This means that the transaction is virtually already made and equal to 1. Always when the calculation results in a lock or 1, in any way, the calculation is correct. That is half in the trend, half in the counter-trend. In the end, both of them lose, because the system is one-sided and the specifics of the price movement are to blame.

Lock,

Buy is trending.

Sell in a counter-trend,

How to make profit?

With zero risk

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And turns RIGHT.


try to turn off the autoscaling of the chart..... you will be unpleasantly surprised ;)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Meanwhile, the price really prefers linear movements. It walks RIGHT. And it turns RIGHT.
Volatility doesn't allow to cut off exact reversal moments.

That's because of the 45 degree price angle,

which is both support and resistance.

It's possible to accurately cut off the reversal moments on small timeframes

it's the angle that makes them go in a tram)

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