Experiment - page 39
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Yusuf, your way out, it's very easy now to put everyone in their place and finally prove an unconditional and what-have-you... victory... ...just by making reverse predictions...
Andrei, I'll put everyone in their place without any reverse predictions. The NBP doesn't need reverse or reversal, they calmly build up the profit of the positions. Here, and today, increased funds by 3%.
Who does not believe in the strength and power of PNB, that's their problem, let them listen to woe=analysts. Forex is under my feet and the sword of PnB is hanging over it. Imaginable and unimaginable scenarios
of events are not afraid of the account.
у
... blah, blah, blah ....
And why is the advisor disabled?
Why is the advisor disabled?
I'll check the UPU now. Yes, for some reason, it is indeed disabled. Due to excessive server load, all windows have been rolled down at the request of the UPU owners. Apparently, this is not the way to do it. The EA is now up and running. Thank you for your vigilance. And I have been singing the diferaments about the stability of trading. I'm sorry. Perhaps this interruption of the EA operation will not dramatically affect the course of the experiment. The Expert Advisor has closed two positions and opened them in the opposite direction. So, nothing critical happened.
Why is the advisor disabled?
Why is the EA disabled?
Now it will turn it on and the equity will go in the opposite direction. And it will put the balance back in place.
No, I don't. What does it matter? Will knowing or not knowing make a difference?
Which wire should you put the switch on before the bulb?
Which wire should you put the switch on before the bulb?
On the phase ;)
Have you been asked the question? Why are you getting involved?
Were you asked a question? Why do you bother?
will now turn on and the equity will go in the opposite direction. And will put the balance in place.
Nothing like that is going to happen. Total- PNB reversed two positions.