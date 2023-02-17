Experiment - page 165
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The first trade in the real account is open.
Monitoring sees it.
But I see "my signals" section, and my signal is in it:
it's not in the "public" tab.
The first trade in the real account is open.
Monitoring sees it.
But I see "my signals" section, and my signal is in it:
it's not in the "public" tab.
Give me a link to the signal in your personal message
That's it for now:
Give me the link to the signal in your email
Dahl. Is it possible to publish a direct link here, given that it is real ?
Are you using the "metatrader module to integrate with python" ?
Are you using the "metatrader module to integrate with python" ?
Dahl. Is it possible to publish a direct link here, given that it's real?
Either have Uladzimir Izerski post the link in the channel he created for signals.
It's not so easy to throw in a link. There's nowhere to write.
Sent it to Daddy the hedgehog.
Sent:
To Teacher Yusuf
To Oleg, there is no possibility of sending it at the moment.
khorosh not yet able to send