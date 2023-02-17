Experiment - page 165

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The first trade in the real account is open.

Monitoring sees it.

But I see "my signals" section, and my signal is in it:

it's not in the "public" tab.

 
Mikhael1983:

The first trade in the real account is open.

Monitoring sees it.

But I see "my signals" section, and my signal is in it:

it's not in the "public" tab.

Give me a link to the signal in your personal message

 

That's it for now:

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Give me the link to the signal in your email

Done. Is it possible to publish a direct link here, given that it is real?
 
Mikhael1983:
Dahl. Is it possible to publish a direct link here, given that it is real ?

Are you using the "metatrader module to integrate with python" ?

 
pribludilsa:

Are you using the "metatrader module to integrate with python" ?

yes
 
Mikhael1983:
Dahl. Is it possible to publish a direct link here, given that it's real?
Throw in a private message to everyone you count as a 10 viewer.
 
Alternatively, have Uladzimir Izerski post the link in the channel he created for signals.
 
PapaYozh:
Either have Uladzimir Izerski post the link in the channel he created for signals.

It's not so easy to throw in a link. There's nowhere to write.


Sent it to Daddy the hedgehog.

 

Sent:


To Teacher Yusuf

To Oleg, there is no possibility of sending it at the moment.

khorosh not yet able to send

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