Experiment - page 50

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Dmytryi Nazarchuk:

Dow didn't write books.

Nor did he trade.

He was a journalist.

That goes for all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It's written all over the place.

Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

this applies to all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It says it all at once

Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick

i read somewhere in this thread about a man who had a successful trade buying himself an "all-metal plane"

who wrote that and who?


I googled it and found it - it's Gan

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

this applies to all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It says it all at once

Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick

Elliot, Gan, Dow - no capital earned in the market.

Bill Williams earns not from the market, but from selling his books and lecturing

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I read somewhere in this thread about a man who bought himself an "all-metal plane" in a successful trade.



Yusuf?

Or was it someone else from the PNB?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I read somewhere in this thread about a man who bought himself an "all-metal plane" in a successful trade.

Who wrote that and who?


I googled it and found it - it's Gan.

Oh yes, reading Ghana is a punishment :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Oga, reading Ghana is a punishment :-)

That's why you can't put everyone in the same light.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
that's why you can't lump everyone into one category.

And how can you parse theory without reading ?

from fiction paraphrases ??


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I expect 100% per year, no more.

You need capital so that after one year you can say

I have made a good living!

So, 100% a year on retail Forex is not surprising, it's a real thing, you can earn more.

But when the account starts from 6 zeros and above, then even 30% a year will be fantastic. )

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

It takes capital so that after one year you can say

I've made a good living!

So, 100% a year on retail Forex is not surprising, it's a real thing, you can earn even more.

But when the account starts from 6 zeros and above, then even 30% a year will be fantastic. )

So he's already had it for life, why trade, waste his health).

 
khorosh:

So he's already had a life, why trade, why waste his health).

I don't trade at all, the robot does.

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