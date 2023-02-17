Experiment - page 50
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Dow didn't write books.
Nor did he trade.
He was a journalist.
That goes for all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It's written all over the place.
Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick
this applies to all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It says it all at once
Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick
i read somewhere in this thread about a man who had a successful trade buying himself an "all-metal plane"
who wrote that and who?
I googled it and found it - it's Gan
this applies to all the "founding fathers of TA/FA". It says it all at once
Elliot, Gan, Dow, Williams both two...big list, take your pick
Elliot, Gan, Dow - no capital earned in the market.
Bill Williams earns not from the market, but from selling his books and lecturing
I read somewhere in this thread about a man who bought himself an "all-metal plane" in a successful trade.
Yusuf?
Or was it someone else from the PNB?
I read somewhere in this thread about a man who bought himself an "all-metal plane" in a successful trade.
Who wrote that and who?
I googled it and found it - it's Gan.
Oh yes, reading Ghana is a punishment :-)
Oga, reading Ghana is a punishment :-)
that's why you can't lump everyone into one category.
And how can you parse theory without reading ?
from fiction paraphrases ??
I expect 100% per year, no more.
You need capital so that after one year you can say
I have made a good living!
So, 100% a year on retail Forex is not surprising, it's a real thing, you can earn more.
But when the account starts from 6 zeros and above, then even 30% a year will be fantastic. )
It takes capital so that after one year you can say
I've made a good living!
So, 100% a year on retail Forex is not surprising, it's a real thing, you can earn even more.
But when the account starts from 6 zeros and above, then even 30% a year will be fantastic. )
So he's already had it for life, why trade, waste his health).
So he's already had a life, why trade, why waste his health).
I don't trade at all, the robot does.