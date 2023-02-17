Experiment - page 41

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


How is it that you are able to close trades and Equity does not change?

the colour of the line does not change.

it's constant ! that's the "poor yorick" thing !

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

the colour of the line does not change.

it's constant ! that's the "poor yorick" thing.

Yeah..,
The trouble is, on the history it's clear where the pivot signal is, but how do you get there?
;)
 
khorosh:

Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. They have a different mind and are sometimes very distant from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and drags out a miserable existence?

Give me a hint on the calculation of the pyramidal lot, please.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


It doesn't work.

Just to be clear, you could also take and draw a linear regression line from 200 to 100 bar etc. The % prediction is clear - if price continues to move there, but it shouldn't. Same with the PNB.


p/s. I did another tricky test with determining a trend start point by going through the sample size (using the properties of 3 PNB lines) , sometimes the trend on history was not found. But after some time it will be detected.

) I have unfortunately deleted that variant of the indicator, I have to do it again.

I personally think it's not worth the effort.

It will hardly do any good...

 
khorosh:

Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. Their minds are focused on other things and sometimes they are very far from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and drags out a miserable existence?

Simply to be out of his comfort zone. Comfort suppresses the ability to think and act.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

All 3 lines have converged in an uptrend. No reversal downwards is expected. Forecast only upwards.


In fact, the price can go up or it can go down. I can say this with confidence, because I checked more than once and in different ways.

But no one is forbidden to dream with rose-coloured glasses.

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

Personally, I don't think it's worth the effort...

I don't think it'll do any good.


Maybe so. I just don't know where to start anymore.

The only solution to apply NSP is to find pivot points like in the picture below.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Yeah..,
The trouble is, you can see where the pivot signal is on the story, but how do you get there?
;)


Maybe apply the Formulae...

 

So let me deal with this PNB, because I'm reading and not getting involved,

I need a third eye and an awakening of the inner Bodhisattva, so...

I need a full manual setup, entry/exit conditions and so on.

and the indicator is the latest working,

The link can be in a personal or here to leave.


PS; I will try to make him a Grail )

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Please advise on the calculation of the pyramidal lot. 
iLots = NormalizeDouble(Lots * MathPow(LotExponent, total), lotdecimal);
1...343536373839404142434445464748...277
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