Experiment - page 41
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How is it that you are able to close trades and Equity does not change?
the colour of the line does not change.
it's constant ! that's the "poor yorick" thing !
the colour of the line does not change.
it's constant ! that's the "poor yorick" thing.
Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. They have a different mind and are sometimes very distant from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and drags out a miserable existence?
It doesn't work.
Just to be clear, you could also take and draw a linear regression line from 200 to 100 bar etc. The % prediction is clear - if price continues to move there, but it shouldn't. Same with the PNB.
p/s. I did another tricky test with determining a trend start point by going through the sample size (using the properties of 3 PNB lines) , sometimes the trend on history was not found. But after some time it will be detected.
) I have unfortunately deleted that variant of the indicator, I have to do it again.
I personally think it's not worth the effort.
It will hardly do any good...
Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. Their minds are focused on other things and sometimes they are very far from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and drags out a miserable existence?
Simply to be out of his comfort zone. Comfort suppresses the ability to think and act.
All 3 lines have converged in an uptrend. No reversal downwards is expected. Forecast only upwards.
In fact, the price can go up or it can go down. I can say this with confidence, because I checked more than once and in different ways.
But no one is forbidden to dream with rose-coloured glasses.
Personally, I don't think it's worth the effort...
I don't think it'll do any good.
Maybe so. I just don't know where to start anymore.
The only solution to apply NSP is to find pivot points like in the picture below.
Yeah..,
Maybe apply the Formulae...
So let me deal with this PNB, because I'm reading and not getting involved,
I need a third eye and an awakening of the inner Bodhisattva, so...
I need a full manual setup, entry/exit conditions and so on.
and the indicator is the latest working,
The link can be in a personal or here to leave.
PS; I will try to make him a Grail )
Please advise on the calculation of the pyramidal lot.