Experiment - page 52
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It was recently shown how two acrobat brothers, founders of cryptocurrency investment platform Africrypt,
fraudulently stole $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins and fled into the unknown.
That's how people make money these days, dashing and brazenly, all at once.
Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).
Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).
Well, if anything, money will solve everything.)
Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/30/07/2021/6103e3ef9a79477c17e49b98
My son got rich on crypto in 1 year at the expense of investors. Last month he bought 2 3-bedroom flats, one in Moscow and one in Yekaterinburg.
"More than half of such companies were operating on the Internet, and the number of projects operating exclusively through social networks has also increased," it said. Another trend has been the use of cryptocurrency and pseudo-cryptocurrency themes by pyramid schemes that offer to make investments to create "crypto-farms", the regulator added.
Read more at RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/610286ea9a794706d4c2d82e
The good old days are coming back) I wonder when psychics will appear on TV - to recharge water cans)
The FA used to work, but now the market doesn't care what the minute data comes out
the market is living its life, making other plans
here, the TA is working more or less
The trading week ended with some, non-critical, decrease in equity on the principle of one step back, two steps up:
There is no force in nature that can stop the growth of equity: