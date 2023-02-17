Experiment - page 52

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Marat Zeidaliyev:

It was recently shown how two acrobat brothers, founders of cryptocurrency investment platform Africrypt,

fraudulently stole $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins and fled into the unknown.

That's how people make money these days, dashing and brazenly, all at once.

Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).

 
khorosh:

Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).

Well, if anything, money will solve everything.)

 
khorosh:

Highly intelligent crimes are hard to prove and hard to punish).


https://www.rbc.ru/finances/30/07/2021/6103e3ef9a79477c17e49b98

В Казани задержали сооснователя финансовой пирамиды Finiko
В Казани задержали сооснователя финансовой пирамиды Finiko
  • www.rbc.ru
Кириллу Доронину вменяют особо крупное мошенничество, сегодня суд изберет ему меру пресечения. Два дня назад полиция сообщила о сотнях заявлений от вкладчиков Finiko
 
khorosh:

My son got rich on crypto in 1 year at the expense of investors. Last month he bought 2 3-bedroom flats, one in Moscow and one in Yekaterinburg.


"More than half of such companies were operating on the Internet, and the number of projects operating exclusively through social networks has also increased," it said. Another trend has been the use of cryptocurrency and pseudo-cryptocurrency themes by pyramid schemes that offer to make investments to create "crypto-farms", the regulator added.

Read more at RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/610286ea9a794706d4c2d82e

В России нашли в полтора раза больше финансовых пирамид, чем год назад
В России нашли в полтора раза больше финансовых пирамид, чем год назад
  • www.rbc.ru
Центробанк за первые шесть месяцев этого года выявил 146 финансовых пирамид, это на 49% больше показателей прошлого года за тот же период, сообщили в организации. Более половины таких компаний ...
 
The good old days are coming back) I wonder when there will be psychics on TV - to recharge the water cans)
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:
The good old days are coming back) I wonder when psychics will appear on TV - to recharge water cans)
Well how else would it be - the number of jobs the crown has eaten up. People want to eat.
 

The FA used to work, but now the market doesn't care what the minute data comes out

the market is living its life, making other plans

here, the TA is working more or less

 

The trading week ended with some, non-critical, decrease in equity on the principle of one step back, two steps up:

There is no force in nature that can stop the growth of equity:


[Deleted]  
Yes, progress is being made, I'm beginning to envy you
 
Here's the analysis of my design. Everything is in fact very clear. Digital processing of quotes of my own design. Who cares about this leaky NSA ???? Forget it like a bad dream.
As of today, I am introducing two more signals into the analysis, a down reversal signal and an up reversal signal !!!!
Files:
new-rena.png  33 kb
1...454647484950515253545556575859...277
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