Experiment - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You have a sample of 300 days. Do you understand the frequency with which things can change? And you draw conclusions from a few days.
Because, I'm sure of what I'm saying. The NBP, instantly, reacts to changes in the market situation of each instrument and is clearly controlled by the NBP. Don't worry.
Very simple, come in when he's not there yet in principle.
О! Two teas for this gentleman
О! Two teas for this gentleman.
Is this the kind of thing that's now being responded to with flubber? How can you enter the market when there is no price on the chart yet? The original camouflage of the flud-posts!
Meanwhile, equities have passed the $35 mark .https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367874/page42#comment_23661839
The NSP, instantly, reacts to changes in the market situation of each instrument and is clearly controlled by the NSP.
The main thing is not to shut down the EA on the chart again.
Is this the kind of flooding that is now being responded to? How can you enter the market when there is no price on the chart yet? The original camouflage of flood-posts!
Yusuf, when you write, at least sometimes think carefully and read everything, otherwise you yourself become a peddler of floods.
I was talking about the situational market reversal model, not prices in principle.
The main thing is not to shut down the EA on the chart again.
Now, I will keep an eye on it. As long as the load on the UPU is not exceeded.
Yusuf, when you write, think at least sometimes and read everything more carefully, otherwise you yourself will become a peddler of floods.
I was talking about the market reversal model, not prices in principle.
You have to be careful, bearing in mind the moderator's formidable warning.
One has to be careful, bearing in mind the moderator's formidable warning.
totally agree, with the moderator.
It was the boa constrictor that swallowed the elephant. Not the hat!
.
Yusuf, how is your theory different from MA ? Ma has trend and acceleration, do you have acceleration ?