Experiment - page 40
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Nothing like that is going to happen. Total- PNB has reversed two positions.
You don't ask humanitarian questions like that.
They don't. But when a man says he's going to put everyone in their place and then a question like 'how do I turn on the terminal? You don't even want to laugh.
They do not. But when a man says he is going to put everyone in their place and then asks a question like 'how do I turn on the terminal? '. You don't even want to laugh.
Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. They have a different mind and are sometimes very distant from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and drags out a miserable existence?
Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket. But they could handle mind-boggling formulas with ease. They have a different mind and are sometimes very distant from real life. Take Perelman. Can an ordinary man explain why he refused a prize and leads a miserable existence?
mind-blowing is when you seriously ask in a forum what this or that part would mean, what the hell did I write?
Well, that's not a criterion. Some genius theorists couldn't screw a light bulb into a socket.
No question. If a genius with pouting cheeks doesn't teach you how to screw in a light bulb, without realising that you need electricity to make it glow.
And 100*32/144% of the profit as never before....
3235.90-3206.59=29.41 C - the balance has increased by so many cents from closing 2 positions with equity unchanged. Where did you find the loss of profit? I advise everyone to be patient and follow the developments to see if I am right or wrong.
3235.90-3206.59=29.41 C - the balance has increased by so many cents from closing 2 positions with Equity unchanged.
How do you manage to close trades and Equity does not change?
Here are some more pictures to think about. Here's a reference point (colour boundary) . Where to wait for the trend to turn down?
How is it that you close trades and the Equity does not change?
Equity is constantly changing within narrow limits due to instrument volatility. Here, the change in equity occurred within those limits.
Here are some more pictures to think about. Here's a reference point (colour boundary) . Where to expect the trend reversal down?
All 3 lines have converged in an uptrend. No reversal downwards is expected. Forecast only upwards .