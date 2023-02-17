Experiment - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Classically, when the natural frequency of a structure suddenly coincides with the frequency of the external influences on that structure.
Terrible force.
General military regulations of the armed forces all over the world explicitly forbid stepping "in step" when crossing bridges to this day. There was a proven case where a stone bridge collapsed from just that.
I'm aware of that).
Understanding sarcasm seems to correlate strongly with the intellectual level of the interlocutor)
Andrei, can you give us some business?
I know) But in general it's already very cool since you got to this point, and maybe you went even further... and multiple currency pairs, i.e. triangles improve trading in any way?
What are you arguing about? Renat is right and it is proven elementary.
Matthew 6:7
I am talking about a well-thought-out strategy, not based on standard indicators.
Let me give a simple primitive example.
It is very easy to create a profitable flat strategy and a profitable trend strategy even on a simple MA. You don't need a high IQ for that.
But when these strategies are used simultaneously, the spread is almost guaranteed to be the reason of loss, because these strategies are antagonists.
Of course, we can play with the MA periods of these two strategies and adapt them to a certain historical period, so that the total summation result will be positive. But it will not work in the future.
It is much more difficult to create a third strategy that would predict a trend or flat with more than 55% probability and switch these two strategies so that these two strategies do not work simultaneously.
Here the programmer will need a high IQ (>130) and a decent level of knowledge and experience in using modern programming technologies.
Otherwise, everything will be a picking in the sandbox and a periodic outburst of emotions - "EVERYTHING! I've invented a bicycle!!!"
I am talking about a sound strategy, not based on standard indicators.
Let me give a simple primitive example.
It is very easy to create a profitable flat strategy and a profitable trend strategy even with a simple MA. You don't need a high IQ for that.
But when these strategies are used simultaneously, the spread is almost guaranteed to be the reason of loss, because these strategies are antagonists.
Of course, we can play with the MA periods of these two strategies and adjust them to a certain historical period, so that the total summation result will be positive. But it will not work in the future.
It is much more difficult to create a third strategy that would predict a trend or flat with more than 55% probability and switch these two strategies so that these two strategies do not work simultaneously.
Here the programmer will need a high IQ (>130) and a decent level of knowledge and experience in using modern programming technologies.
Otherwise, everything will be a picking in the sandbox and a periodic outburst of emotions - "EVERYTHING! I've invented the bicycle!!!"
You can make a speculative experiment - let there be one TS on one currency pair. TP is equal to SL, the probability of SL realization is 48%, TP - 52%. Initial deposit is $1000, leverage 1:100, we enter into trade at $100. If we carry out 1000 such trades then we obtain the deposit change trajectory, in fact it is the value of points gained during the whole set. If we carry out 500 such sets, we obtain the following picture:
If to use this same TS for 10 different pairs and break the deal volume, i.e. to enter $10 at each pair, the total load on deposit in a moment will be the same, but balance changes look much more beautiful.
We can conduct a speculative experiment - let there be one TS on one currency pair. TP equals SL, the probability of SL realization - 48%, TP - 52%. Initial deposit is $1000, leverage 1:100, we enter into deals of $100. If we carry out 1000 such trades then we obtain the deposit change trajectory, in fact it is the value of points gained during the whole set. If we carry out 500 such sets, we obtain the following picture:
If we use the same TS on 10 different pairs and break the deal volume, i.e. enter $10 on each pair, the total load on the deposit in a moment will be the same, but balance changes look much more beautiful.
He does not know what diversification in trading is and what it is used for - what other speculative experiments....
The same pictures, by the way, show that if Yusuf's trading algorithm gave at least a slight stat advantage, at least 51/49, the balance would grow slowly, but steadily, if the volume of trades was split into 34 pairs. But as it is, he is just losing on the spread, i.e. he is actually opening on a dime.