Experiment - page 44
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Yusuf, how is your theory different from MA ? Ma has trend and acceleration, do you have acceleration ?
Vladimir, PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. Suffice it to comprehend the meaning of PNB is a chain of three functions of nature, respectively the functions of the Past (P), Present (P) and Future (F) times, interrelated in such a way that the identical condition of P+H++B =1 is always fulfilled. In this chain, the main and defining function is H. The remaining P and B functions are derived exactly from the H function by integration. The PNB has 3 variables, 1 argument and 2 coefficients, which are uniquely determined from the H function by the method of least squares. Without exception, all processes in nature are described by these UPE functions by varying the variables, so that no process equation repeats another one. We see that the process of trade is not an exception. EOFs accurately describe , within a given sample of historical data, and accurately predict future price behavior with some non-critical fluctuation. In short. In PNB theory, you can also determine the speed and acceleration of price movements, if necessary.
PS: I ask everyone to master this definition of the PNB abbreviation.
in short, removing all philosophy - MA is the product of a vector of weights on a vector of prices, PNB is the product of a matrix on the same vector of prices
weight coefficients of MA are known and clear, therefore they may be varied
the elements of the matrix PNB are incomprehensible even to the author, so they are true :-)
Vladimir, the PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. Suffice it to comprehend the meaning of PNB is a chain of three functions of nature, respectively, the functions of the Past (P), Present (P) and Future (F) times, interrelated so that the identical condition P+H++B =1 is always fulfilled. In this chain, the main and defining function is H. The remaining P and B functions are derived exactly from the H function by integration. The PNB has 3 variables, 1 argument and 2 coefficients, which are uniquely determined from the H function by the method of least squares. Without exception, all processes in nature are described by these UPE functions by varying the variables, so that no process equation repeats another one. We see that the process of trade is not an exception. EOFs accurately describe , within a given sample of historical data, and accurately predict future price behavior with some non-critical fluctuation. In short. In PNB theory you can also determine the speed and acceleration of price movements, if necessary.
PS: I ask everyone to master this definition of the PNB abbreviation.
Please try to give us a link, where you could describe where and how P+H+B=1.
Seehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page12#comment_19949258
Seehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299
The NZD/JPY is closed BAY and open SELL.
Yusuf has now hit a lucky phase and is still profitable. He is wearing rose-coloured glasses at the moment, no not rose-coloured - welding safety glasses in general.
But the sample of 300 days (you know what I mean)
Yusuf has now hit a lucky phase and is still profiting. He is wearing rose-coloured glasses at the moment, no not rose-coloured - welding safety glasses in general.
But the sample of 300 days (you know what I mean).
I completely agree with you.
I will be glad if you put something interesting in their research nnb, if there is anything at all, of course)
I will send you the indicator archive where you may change the sampling that Yusuf showed in another thread long time ago. Because you're the only one I know who could make sense of all this nonsense and do some research about it ...
You may come in handy).
I will send you the archive of the indicator in which you could change the sampling, which Yusuf showed in another thread a long time ago.
I have a self-written indicator based on his Excel file. I have checked all calculations on each step to make sure it has no errors. I also fixed critical moments with help of Yusuf (when it was calculated in Excel but there were errors in the application).
By the way the T parameter should be taken in absolute value, otherwise it may become negative and result in a horizontal straight line.
In conclusion I will say that the indicator has not showed profit in its usual form (I doubt that I am doing something wrong, as I have known about this case for a long time).
Now I'm testing the indicator with a different approach:
The red and blue lines are NBP for the price. As you can see in the picture, at this point, there is a contradiction in the signal.
SELL on EUR/NZD was closed and BAY was opened. See how this happens:
Equity over balance exceeded $2. It was predicted to fall. Equity and balance will rise steadily..:
not to wishful thinking,
there's a great thing in the terminal called a "report".
open the history tab, right-click and choose "report, save as html" from the drop-down menu
scroll down the page and see the sad truth
because the "experiment" has been running for a long time,
you should limit the history depth to a reasonable value. For example, a month. Or a quarter. The period of time we sum up the results and withdraw the money
on the forum (in kodobase/market or just ask around) there are more advanced "reporters"
PS/ the screenshots are of a clean coin (undermined robot) during debugging on a demo. The performance of a successful algorithm should be much better