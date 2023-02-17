Experiment - page 256
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Information for reflection...
Upper chart - _Forecast_v12 (PNB) indicator. Lower chart - indicator two Ma.
Parameters have been selected so that at the moment of blue vertical line colour change occurred simultaneously in both indicators.
Compare, evaluate, draw conclusions.
Information for reflection...
Upper chart - _Forecast_v12 (PNB) indicator. Lower chart - indicator two Ma.
Parameters have been selected so that at the moment of blue vertical line colour change occurred simultaneously in both indicators.
Compare, evaluate and draw conclusions.
I've already said it.
if averaging is used, the result will be similar to 2xMA
Information for reflection...
Upper chart - _Forecast_v12 (PNB) indicator. Lower chart - indicator two Ma.
Parameters have been selected so that at the moment of blue vertical line colour change occurred simultaneously in both indicators.
Compare, evaluate and draw conclusions.
Here is the NBP with a period of 36, apparently:
Here are the PNBs with a period of 300, which are now on the experiment:
I've already said that
If averaging is used, the result will be similar to 2xMA
Consequently, the PNB have hit on the trail of some pattern and are predicting something, contrary to what their opponents claim? PNB may as well be finding a pattern in the micro and macro world. And these are not empty words, but objective reality.
Consequently, the PNB are on the trail of a pattern and are predicting something, contrary to what their opponents claim? The PNB may as well be finding patterns in the micro- and macrocosm. And these are not empty words, but objective reality.
The PNBs with a period of 36 are shown, apparently:
Here are the PNBs with a period of 300, which are now on the experiment:
300 is too much. Here is the chart with the indicator period of 300. For almost 3 months at the beginning of this year, the indicator has been giving signals against the direction of the then existing trend. And this is suicidal for the deposit.
300 is too much. Here is a chart with an indicator period of 300. For almost 3 months at the beginning of this year, the indicator has been giving signals against the direction of the then existing trend. And this is suicidal for the deposit.
For some reason I do not have a sell situation from the 20th of March till the 01st of May, it seems to you that it is dangerous for the deposit. We need to find out what the difference in indicator readings is related to.
For some reason I do not have a SELL situation in the period from March 20 to May 01, so it seemed to you that it is dangerous for the deposit. You need to find out what the difference in the indicator readings is related to.
What does the period from March 20 to May 01 have to do with it? I have highlighted the period with a blue rectangle at the beginning of the year where the indicator shows against the trend.
What does the period from March 20 to May 01 have to do with it. I have highlighted the period with the blue rectangle at the beginning of the year, where the indicator shows a counter-trend.
Moreover, during this period the indicator shows BAY up to May 1. See picture above. Yes, you are right, there is no 100% coincidence. Well, that's the cost of incomplete matching, as everywhere else. Ideally, the "sample" parameter should be selected by testing over the entire history of the instrument.
For some reason I do not have a SELL situation in the period from March 20 to May 01, so it seemed to you that it is dangerous for the deposit. You need to find out what the difference in the indicator readings is related to.
The difference in the indicator display is due to the value of the external variable minTrend. My default value is 1. And you probably have 2.