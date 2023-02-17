Experiment - page 155

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CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Funny, what makes you think that the PNB even reflects the real price dynamics?

No, of course it doesn't reflect anything.

the fact that it stretches the horizon to the level of buys and sells is not bad in principle

and Mikhail is trading against the trend, that's 100%.

If he trades the opposite, like Yusuf, he has a negative lock.

and that's the kind of thing that is and has been traded exclusively at a loss

so it's already clear.

they trade against each other, i.e. mirror

now mikhail is most likely buying GBPUSD

---

the easiest thing for this system is to get rid of all the conclusions and sell above the top and buy below the bottom

and no P1, P2, P3 needed.

Both lines will move when recalculating previous historical values, thereby ensuring trend trading.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

and Mikhail is trading in a counter-trend, which is 100%.


For everyone with a brain, I am attaching a screenshot of BTCUSD position opened at the moment.

So that no one, except Renat, has any delusions to trade against the trend.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

for this system, the easiest thing to do is to throw out all the guesswork and sell above the top and buy below the bottom

and you don't need any P1, P2, P3.


What top and what bottom? You're not making any sense.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


What's the top and what's the bottom? You're not making any sense.

I put a screenshot.

you're looking in the middle of nowhere

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I've put a screenshot there.


So the lines are P1 and P2. And you say you don't need to. (that's really what you're looking at, I don't know).


Here's for the pound on the daily at the moment.


 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


So the lines are P1 and P2. And you say you don't need to. (that's really where you're looking, I don't know).


Here's for the pound on the daily at the moment.


the screenshot was M5, 1,000 bars.

Diaries, is that to hold a trade for 150 years?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The M5 was on the screen.

Did you get enough sleep today?


I don't care what's on your screenshot, Yusuf trades on a daily basis, so I showed that period.

 
Look at my screenshot of what the indicator should look like, it's a bit rubbish, you can't see which line is which.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Look at my screenshot how the indicator should look like, you have some nonsense, you can't see which line is which.

what's posted, that's what I took.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

what's posted, that's what I took.

;)


I thought you wrote it yourself. I shouted that I was writing an indicator.

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