Experiment - page 155
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Funny, what makes you think that the PNB even reflects the real price dynamics?
No, of course it doesn't reflect anything.
the fact that it stretches the horizon to the level of buys and sells is not bad in principle
and Mikhail is trading against the trend, that's 100%.
If he trades the opposite, like Yusuf, he has a negative lock.
and that's the kind of thing that is and has been traded exclusively at a loss
so it's already clear.
they trade against each other, i.e. mirror
now mikhail is most likely buying GBPUSD
---
the easiest thing for this system is to get rid of all the conclusions and sell above the top and buy below the bottom
and no P1, P2, P3 needed.
Both lines will move when recalculating previous historical values, thereby ensuring trend trading.
and Mikhail is trading in a counter-trend, which is 100%.
For everyone with a brain, I am attaching a screenshot of BTCUSD position opened at the moment.
So that no one, except Renat, has any delusions to trade against the trend.
for this system, the easiest thing to do is to throw out all the guesswork and sell above the top and buy below the bottom
and you don't need any P1, P2, P3.
What top and what bottom? You're not making any sense.
What's the top and what's the bottom? You're not making any sense.
I put a screenshot.
you're looking in the middle of nowhere
;)
I've put a screenshot there.
So the lines are P1 and P2. And you say you don't need to. (that's really what you're looking at, I don't know).
Here's for the pound on the daily at the moment.
So the lines are P1 and P2. And you say you don't need to. (that's really where you're looking, I don't know).
Here's for the pound on the daily at the moment.
the screenshot was M5, 1,000 bars.
Diaries, is that to hold a trade for 150 years?
The M5 was on the screen.
Did you get enough sleep today?
I don't care what's on your screenshot, Yusuf trades on a daily basis, so I showed that period.
Look at my screenshot how the indicator should look like, you have some nonsense, you can't see which line is which.
what's posted, that's what I took.
;)
what's posted, that's what I took.
;)
I thought you wrote it yourself. I shouted that I was writing an indicator.