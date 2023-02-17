Experiment - page 254
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Ooh. This is a proper debunking of the myth about the number of buyers and sellers.
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Thank you. It is possible to talk about the impact of the ratio of buyers and sellers on the price in principle, but only of those buyers and sellers whose positions are in the current trading range, as well as taking into account the volume of their positions. And in the picture, which Renat usually displays, neither of these is taken into account.
If the prices of the positions of the bulls stuck in negative territory remain far away from the current price, they have no real impact on the price, no matter how many bears they are, even if they are 100 times bigger than the bears.
But what about stopping them? So they do, of course, just not directly, but as the prey influences the predator, making it run :)
What about taking them to their feet? So they do, of course, just not directly, but as the prey influences the predator, making it run :)
Yes, to be fair, they do, but only when a stop or stopout is triggered.
What about taking them to their feet? So they do, of course, just not directly, but as the prey influences the predator, making it run :)
No one is chasing any stops, but only the liquidity. If you need to buy a large amount, they will buy it in the place where sellers gather. The speculators see it as a chase for their stops. Naive couch potatoes).
brakes, I'm going to go watch terminator with the translations, as it's the most interesting
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;)
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;)
The translation is terrible.
Like the picture itself)