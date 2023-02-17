Experiment - page 252
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The price goes down because everyone starts dumping the price, getting in ahead of everyone else.
I agree that as the number of sellers increases, the price will go down. Let me make it clear that not everyone will get ahead of everyone else, but only those who need to sell at all costs, who cannot expect a favourable price. For example those who carry out the will of the importers of their products, who need to exchange currency to pay their workers' wages.
Of course the price cannot fall indefinitely. Sooner or later a market maker will intervene by buying and the price will move up, and other buyers will join in. Renat sees this movement as a consequence of an increase in the number of sellers, when in fact it is a consequence of an increase in the number of buyers.
Netting doesn't really involve spreads, so to speak.
I agree that as the number of sellers increases, the price will fall. I would only point out that not everyone will get in ahead of everyone else, but only those who need to sell at all costs, who cannot expect a favourable price. For example those who carry out the will of their importers who need to exchange currency to pay their workers' wages.
Of course the price cannot fall indefinitely. Sooner or later a market maker will intervene by buying and the price will move up, and other buyers will join in. And Renat sees this movement as a consequence of the increase in the number of sellers, when in fact it is the consequence of the increase in the number of buyers.
Don't be absurd.
The volume of the 6th.
Movement of the 7th.
And we all remember how we were buying and buying before and the pound kept falling and falling
They are speculators and they always like to go against the market)
Don't bullshit me.
The volumes of the 6th.
movement of the 7th.
Don't get fancy, the price falls when there are more sellers and rises when there are more buyers. But you are looking at kitchen sanitation and from that you have it all upside down: the price supposedly falls when there are more buyers in the market. You just see a cross-section of one particular small part of the market, which by virtue of its low literacy is for the most part the fuel for the movements, supplying the market with its liquidity (money).
In your screenshot the volumes of room traders, they do not characterize the whole market, but only a very small part of it. If the price has fallen, it means that they have been selling in even larger volumes, just that those who have been selling are not represented in this "ranking".
They are speculators and they always like to go against the market)
Don't fantasise, the price falls when there are more sellers and rises when there are more buyers. But you are looking at kitchen sanitation and from that you have it all upside down: the price supposedly falls when there are more buyers in the market. You just see a cross-section of one particular small part of the market, which by virtue of its low literacy is for the most part the fuel for the movements, supplying the market with its liquidity (money).
In your screenshot the volumes of room traders, they do not characterize the whole market, but only a very small part of it. If the price has fallen, it means that they have been selling in even larger volumes, just that those who have been selling are not represented in this "ranking".
They do not have it any other way. You made the channel yourself. You sell from one border and buy from the other. And then, suddenly, the expected high suddenly turned out to be a low.
A channel is an implied direction of price over some implied time frame. The price does not necessarily have to follow the channel boundaries.
The price does not owe anything to indicators or analysts.
The price of currencies depends on the economm ic activity in different countries. In part, it depends on the speculative component.
A channel is an implied direction of price over some implied time frame. The price does not necessarily have to follow the channel boundaries.
The price does not owe anything to indicators or analysts.
The price of currencies depends on the economm ic activity in different countries. In part, it depends on the speculative component.