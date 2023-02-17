Experiment - page 154

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Mikhael1983:

I'm not rushing you. I'm asking for a public deadline. Six months, six months. Or a week, a week.

I don't care what you think.

I hate rudeness.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't care what you think anymore.

I hate rudeness.

Do you consider it boorish to ask for a deadline for work that you have publicly promised to do? Did I get that right?

 
Mikhael1983:

Do you consider it boorish to ask for a deadline for the work you have publicly promised to do? Have I got that right?

no
 
Mikhael1983:

I'm not rushing you. I'm asking for a public deadline. Six months, six months. Or a week, a week.


Obviously, when 10 people ask him to do it, he'll do it.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Obviously, when 10 people ask him to do it, he will do it.

That's exactly what's not obvious. He didn't say any such thing.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Obviously, when he is asked by 10 people, he will do it.

please tell me the conditions of the signal:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Please tell me the conditions of the signal:



Yusuf's condition: P3 line occupies one of the lines P1,P2. If P3 is on the top line then buy, on the bottom line vice versa.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Yusuf's condition: P3 line occupies one of the lines P1,P2. If P3 is on the top line then buy, on the bottom line vice versa.

Do you mean to buy at high price and sell at low one?

that's basically what almost any lagging indicator will show

they are strange guys...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

so you buy at a high price and sell at a low price???

they're weirdos.

Funny, what makes you think the PNB even reflects the real price dynamics?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

so you buy at a high price and sell at a low price???

they're weirdos.


Figure out the PNB.

Lines P1,P2 are assumed price trajectories, P3 indicates one of them.

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