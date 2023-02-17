Experiment - page 154
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I'm not rushing you. I'm asking for a public deadline. Six months, six months. Or a week, a week.
I don't care what you think.
I hate rudeness.
I don't care what you think anymore.
I hate rudeness.
Do you consider it boorish to ask for a deadline for work that you have publicly promised to do? Did I get that right?
Do you consider it boorish to ask for a deadline for the work you have publicly promised to do? Have I got that right?
I'm not rushing you. I'm asking for a public deadline. Six months, six months. Or a week, a week.
Obviously, when 10 people ask him to do it, he'll do it.
Obviously, when 10 people ask him to do it, he will do it.
That's exactly what's not obvious. He didn't say any such thing.
Obviously, when he is asked by 10 people, he will do it.
please tell me the conditions of the signal:
Please tell me the conditions of the signal:
Yusuf's condition: P3 line occupies one of the lines P1,P2. If P3 is on the top line then buy, on the bottom line vice versa.
Yusuf's condition: P3 line occupies one of the lines P1,P2. If P3 is on the top line then buy, on the bottom line vice versa.
Do you mean to buy at high price and sell at low one?
that's basically what almost any lagging indicator will show
they are strange guys...
so you buy at a high price and sell at a low price???
they're weirdos.
so you buy at a high price and sell at a low price???
they're weirdos.
Figure out the PNB.
Lines P1,P2 are assumed price trajectories, P3 indicates one of them.