Experiment - page 17
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This is all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).
A portfolio of strategies is even more unwise than a portfolio of instruments.
Nikolai, go on!
At least it's not Drimmer's to read.
The argument is very interesting and to the point.
A portfolio of strategies is even more unreasonable than a portfolio of instruments.
You got that right. A portfolio is a very broad term. What you are talking about is also a portfolio, only unbalanced and often revised.
In fact, all modern high-level trader mathematics (financial mathematics) is portfolio theory.
This is all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).
1. By what definition?
exactly
I have two of them.
Of course, both have a probability of 1.
but one is for trading one pair, the other is multi-currency
I even posted a picture somewhere - where to start in order to do this on one currency pair
I have two.
naturally, both have a probability = 1.
And then he asks "by what definition can't renee be right" .....
FormulaYo, don't stop, just don't stop!
And then he asks "by what definition can't renee be right" .....
FormulaYo, don't stop, just don't stop!
first complicate, complicate, complicate
♪ and then optimize, optimize, optimize ♪
♪ and boom, boom, boom, boom ♪
that's it!
;)
I was up all night optimizing the trading algorithm.
i do not know how much, but i think 50% per day was just the beginning ...
Equi is going to be in the pluses now, before it was in the red
Equi is now on the plus side, it was in the minus side before
"Total trades 676" is that in one day?
"Total trades 676" is that in 24 hours?