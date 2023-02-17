Experiment - page 17

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khorosh:

This is all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).

echoing
 
Nikolai Semko:
A portfolio of strategies is even more unwise than a portfolio of instruments.
All it takes is one calibrated stratagem.
At this point I bid you adieu and take my leave.
ZS Swan Crawfish and Pike are classics of the genre ))

Nikolai, go on!

At least it's not Drimmer's to read.

The argument is very interesting and to the point.

 
Nikolai Semko:
A portfolio of strategies is even more unreasonable than a portfolio of instruments.
All it takes is one calibrated stratagem.
That's my cue to retire.
ZS The Crab and the Crawfish is a classic of the genre ))

You got that right. A portfolio is a very broad term. What you are talking about is also a portfolio, only unbalanced and often revised.

In fact, all modern high-level trader mathematics (financial mathematics) is portfolio theory.

 
khorosh:

This is all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).

God willing! And for the NSP to work.
 
Nikolai Semko:
1. By what definition?
2. Deversification is when, a tank manufacturing company starts making kettles to survive? Then maybe just produce teapots only?
3. You don't have to be God. There is simply such a thing as a probabilistic model. If your model is more successful than your competitor's, then you are a Winner. Otherwise, you're a loser. That's the harsh Truth of Life.

exactly

I have two of them.

Of course, both have a probability of 1.

but one is for trading one pair, the other is multi-currency

I even posted a picture somewhere - where to start in order to do this on one currency pair

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I have two.

naturally, both have a probability = 1.

And then he asks "by what definition can't renee be right" .....

FormulaYo, don't stop, just don't stop!

 
denis.eremin:

And then he asks "by what definition can't renee be right" .....

FormulaYo, don't stop, just don't stop!

first complicate, complicate, complicate

♪ and then optimize, optimize, optimize ♪

♪ and boom, boom, boom, boom ♪

that's it!

;)

I was up all night optimizing the trading algorithm.

i do not know how much, but i think 50% per day was just the beginning ...

Equi is going to be in the pluses now, before it was in the red


 
To trade spectacularly on the forum, you need to master the tester or Photoshop. Combining technologies will only improve the result
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Equi is now on the plus side, it was in the minus side before


"Total trades 676" is that in one day?

 
PapaYozh:

"Total trades 676" is that in 24 hours?

5 days
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