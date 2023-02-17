Experiment - page 18

New comment
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
You have to learn tester or photoshop to trade effectively on the forum. Combining technologies will only improve the result

This is not a picture from the tester

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
5 days?

140 trades in a day, that's it.


How many instruments are traded there?

21?

28?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
To trade spectacularly on the forum, you have to learn a tester or photoshop. A combination of technologies will only improve the result

How about this?


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
For effective trading on the forum, you need to master the tester or photoshop. The combination of technologies will only improve the result

And this is despite the fact that trading should not be done on a forum, but in a marketplace, signals or freelance)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

How about this?


Are you dealing with only one symbol?
Well, if all goes well, put it on real, it will be very interesting to see how it works on real. At least on a cent.
I had it long ago when the spread was 1-2 points on a five-digit symbol and there was no commission. But of course it didn't work on a real trade, because the commission spreads ate all the profit and took us straight into minus.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Is it one instrument that's pounding like that?

Well, even in that picture you can see three instruments. That is to say, there is no way one.

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Do you have this effect on one instrument?
If all goes well, put it on the real, it will be very interesting to see how it works on the real. At least on a cent.
I had it long ago when the spread was 1-2 points on a five-digit instrument with no commission. My real account didn't work because the spreads ate all of the profit and went straight into minus.
The real account stats are right there, on the previous ones.
 
PapaYozh:

Well, even in that picture you can see three instruments. I.e., not just one.

Ah, that's right, I did not notice it right away.
The most suspicious thing is the absence of commissions and spreads, at least in the last picture there is no sign of either.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Ah, right, I did not notice something.
The most suspicious thing is the absence of commissions and spreads, at least in the last picture there is no sign of either.

there is a spread

But I wonder - when will it go down?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
The real account stats are right there, on the previous ones.
This is the same as when you calculated the lots?
Can't a theme like this not be done on triangles, but on a single instrument?
1...111213141516171819202122232425...277
New comment