Experiment - page 18
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You have to learn tester or photoshop to trade effectively on the forum. Combining technologies will only improve the result
This is not a picture from the tester
5 days?
140 trades in a day, that's it.
How many instruments are traded there?
21?
28?
To trade spectacularly on the forum, you have to learn a tester or photoshop. A combination of technologies will only improve the result
How about this?
For effective trading on the forum, you need to master the tester or photoshop. The combination of technologies will only improve the result
And this is despite the fact that trading should not be done on a forum, but in a marketplace, signals or freelance)
How about this?
Is it one instrument that's pounding like that?
Well, even in that picture you can see three instruments. That is to say, there is no way one.
Do you have this effect on one instrument?
Well, even in that picture you can see three instruments. I.e., not just one.
Ah, right, I did not notice something.
there is a spread
But I wonder - when will it go down?
;)
The real account stats are right there, on the previous ones.