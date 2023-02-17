Experiment - page 202
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What do you mean, you?
put up an advisor for sale and a picture from a tester from another
ahahaha
Sick, I'm not selling ea
improve your memory ;)
Here, I wrote you in a private message and your reply is here
improve your memory ;)
Here, I wrote you in a private message and your reply is here
You got two Nick's?
♪ and you dial your old one and my old one ♪
♪ you'll get both you and me ♪
They have a little bit of a malfunction on their site.
Just don't be rude. I don't like it.
Just talk business.
♪ and you dial your old one and my old one ♪
♪ you'll get both you and me ♪
They have a little bit of a malfunction on their site.
Just don't be rude. I don't like it.
Just talk business.
That's what I'm saying. I'm not selling anything. You're losing and you're selling, it's not fair.
You're not selling now, and before you were selling and leaking
but I guess you got honest and took it all out.
I haven't lost anything yet, that's the point.
and you have a big risk strategy - either you lose or you takeso it's not up to you to judge whether or not you've leaked.
I can't.
You made a counter-trend out of an NSP EA?
Can't you tell in advance where the trend is and where the counter-trend is?
Greetings Yusuf!
As said before, you need to remove allied pairs, e.g. AUDJPY and NZDCHF are 95% correlated, and there are many such examples. We should leave one of several pairs.
What do you think, if PNB is in the red in one pair, in the other in the red, etc. Then the sum of the negative profits will be equal to what? No matter how many pairs you leave.
Did you make a counter-trend out of the PNB EA?
Can't you tell in advance where the trend is and where the counter-trend is?
My post was about the fact that if the UFA is pouring, we cannot sit and watch it.
We should look for an error in the algorithm, fix the flawssomething to do at last
No, it's got nothing to do with the NSP.
The point of the post was that if it's pouring, you can't just sit there and watch it.
you've got to look for an error.Do something at last
There doesn't have to be an error, even if the PNB is pouring.
And if the NSP is a divine force of nature (as Yusuf said), then one has only to accept it.