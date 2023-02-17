Experiment - page 202

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Renat Akhtyamov:

What do you mean, you?

put up an advisor for sale and a picture from a tester from another

ahahaha

Sick, I don't sell ea
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Sick, I'm not selling ea

improve your memory ;)

Here, I wrote you in a private message and your reply is here


[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

improve your memory ;)

Here, I wrote you in a private message and your reply is here


You have two Nick's?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You got two Nick's?

♪ and you dial your old one and my old one ♪

♪ you'll get both you and me ♪

They have a little bit of a malfunction on their site.

Just don't be rude. I don't like it.

Just talk business.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

♪ and you dial your old one and my old one ♪

♪ you'll get both you and me ♪

They have a little bit of a malfunction on their site.

Just don't be rude. I don't like it.

Just talk business.

That's what I'm talking about. I'm not selling anything. You're leaking and selling at the same time, it's not fair.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
That's what I'm saying. I'm not selling anything. You're losing and you're selling, it's not fair.

You're not selling now, and before you were selling and leaking

but I guess you got honest and took it all out.

I haven't lost anything yet, that's the point.

and you have a big risk strategy - either you lose or you take

so it's not up to you to judge whether or not you've leaked.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
I can't.
For example, I did not immediately realise that I had made a contradiction and it cost me a significant drawdown. I spent three days on the EA. Now it will start to work out, I hope.
If I'm using cents or demo, I don't care. But on quid, they don't forgive that.

You made a counter-trend out of an NSP EA?

Can't you tell in advance where the trend is and where the counter-trend is?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Greetings Yusuf!

As said before, you need to remove allied pairs, e.g. AUDJPY and NZDCHF are 95% correlated, and there are many such examples. We should leave one of several pairs.


What do you think, if PNB is in the red in one pair, in the other in the red, etc. Then the sum of the negative profits will be equal to what? No matter how many pairs you leave.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Did you make a counter-trend out of the PNB EA?

Can't you tell in advance where the trend is and where the counter-trend is?

My post was about the fact that if the UFA is pouring, we cannot sit and watch it.

We should look for an error in the algorithm, fix the flaws

something to do at last
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, it's got nothing to do with the NSP.

The point of the post was that if it's pouring, you can't just sit there and watch it.

you've got to look for an error.

Do something at last


There doesn't have to be an error, even if the PNB is pouring.

And if the NSP is a divine force of nature (as Yusuf said), then one has only to accept it.

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