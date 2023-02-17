Experiment - page 100

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Mikhael1983:
On the beginning of recognising the theory and practice of PNB, for here you see already, alternative realisations are emerging which I am sure will confirm Yusuf's profound thoughts on the nature of the market.
How much were you paid ????
;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
How much were you paid ????
;)
Let's wait for Yusuf and see how stunned he is by what he sees ) I don't understand why it is so hard for you to believe when Yusuf has already done all the necessary demonstrations and proofs of the power of the PNB theory?
 
Mikhael1983:
Let's wait for Yusuf and see what he's going to see.)
What do you mean? There's nothing to show yet. And he has already shown us the flush on this system. Nothing unusual - everything is bad.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
What do you mean? There's not much to show yet.

I mean, it will be a shock to see a follower who believes. Soon, soon there will be dozens of us, then hundreds, then thousands, all of us singing the praises of Yusuf's intellect.

 
Mikhael1983:

I mean - will be shocked at the appearance of a follower who believes.

Good luck to you, but there is no reason to draw positive conclusions.
Do you know how to use a tester?
 
Mikhael1983:
The result of an individual transaction is irrelevant. What matters is the statistical outperformance of many trades. PNB will catch trends, and as you know, trend is your friend.

Amen brother!

 
You guys are screwed. Same style.

 

It is not often that such moves, so sharp, and on many pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, etc).

Three previously opened trades have broken out on SL.

This in no way affects the fact that statistically the outperformance of the NSP will be undeniable, for nothing can fight the NSP.

 
ahahahahahaha
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
ahahahahahaha
Perhaps it makes sense to increase the load on the deposit, in the sense of increasing the volume of open trades, to quickly restore the accidental drop in the balance, and shame the non-believers.
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