Experiment - page 199
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There are quite a few of them
EURJPY and NZDCAD
Two already there, just need to find out the rest =)
and that too, opening trades within an hour of a rollover is completely ridiculous.
it's a nightmare out there and the Germans.
they also close at 0:00 :-) i paid the swap and closed with a tight spread.
put an order and closed it right away.
then i put a ring on the kiwi.
I bought on one pair, sold on the other - and i did it again
EURJPY and NZDCAD
Already got two, just need to find out the rest =)
Are you kidding? They are there, but it is not visible on the naked charts
Vitaly can you share why this view is the case?
how is Friday different from Tuesday? This is the answer.
EURJPY and NZDCAD
I already have two, just need to find out the rest =)
I've been trading correlations for about 5 years now, so I'm a bit familiar with it and have the right tools for it.
P.S. See, these are allied pairs, although at first glance on a bare chart this is not at all
So I'm serious. I haven't done research on dependencies or trading correlations. And I hang EAs on every pair, like Yusuf, where the eye falls ;).
Now I want to know how to do it right and get rid of doubles.
So I'm serious. I haven't done dependency studies or trading correlations. And I hang EAs on every pair, like Yusuf, where the eye falls ;).
Now I want to know how to do it right and get rid of doubles.
It all depends on the system you are trading. If pips, then doublings do not interfere, but if mid-term, they should be removed.
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P.S. I gave up medium-term, especially longterm order long ago, it does not work for a long distance, only pipsing, what the saber is actually doing, or correlation trading.
I am not even sure what category his system belongs to.
Medium term, a day or two. If it's not too much trouble, how do you cut 28 pairs? It would be appreciated.
Medium term, a day or two. If it's not too much trouble, how do you cut 28 pairs? I'd appreciate it.
Need to sit and cull.
Here's another copy of the pairs.
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P.S. By the way, for correlation trading it is suitable, there are some gaps, also for pipsing you can use both
So I'm serious. I haven't done dependency studies or trading correlations. And I hang EAs on every pair, like Yusuf, where the eye falls ;).
Now I want to know how to do it right and get rid of doubles.
There is information on correlationhere , including an interactive table.