Charles Dow's theory - page 10
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What is in this picture?
What profit? Where is the data series (that I gave) , where is the forecast series?
What is in this picture?
What profit? Where is the data series (which I gave), where is the forecast series?
It says blue line is fact, red line is calculations.
Provided as a picture, I think it is clear to calculate. The current price is 1893.68
no lanterns
It says blue line - fact, red line - counts
There are stationary series data from 0 to 1.
You have some nonsense in your forecast series, how can you apply it to forecast series?
There's stationary series data from 0 to 1.
You have some nonsense in your forecast series, how can it be applied to the forecast series?
You are the one who is delusional, you do not know the true structure of your input data! The PNB functions have uncovered this gaffe of yours and revealed some hidden dependence of your "stationary" series! Stand up and bow down to the PNB.
This fracture is not seen by the system. It is not supposed to.
This fracture is not seen by the system. It's not supposed to.
I'm looking for some randomized row stacking.
It's just I looked, there's a clear rise.
He has already posted the forecast for the first five points 15 points ahead - bottom graph. The blue curve is observations. The red one is the prediction.
All of Yusuf's discoveries are non-linear regression of the form x=a + b*y^2
He discovered it years ago and hasn't shut it down.
Not sure what you meant by writing down this equation....
If you mean the quadratic dependence of the current price value on the previous price value, that's a long time ago...
It looks like dealing with the "near-term" memory of the market.
It goes something like this:
So, Yusuf is proceeding from the concept of "near-market" memory.
I personally don't like this very much.
Does it have a right to life? Practice will show....
I'm looking for a randomized row mixer.
It's just that I looked, there's a clear rise.
Chumakov's got him all worked up.) And he's got his row all worked up like a boy.
Chumakov subtly poked him.) And he's got him on his side like a boy.
If he misses what he's supposed to miss, it's not bad, I'd say it's pretty catchy.
What if the row is different, like a random one?