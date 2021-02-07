How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 5

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Evgeniy Zhdan:
Thank you. How is the balance with equity doing?


Initial:

Balance- 6,000.00

Equity- 6,000.00

Now, two days later:

Balance-6,433.80

Equity- 6433,60

Maximum drawdown from initial equity:

-120.10, to 5887.90 or 0.2%-ta.

Maximum drawdown from the maximum attained equity:

-420 or 7.23 %-ta.

Increase: 3.62 %-ta per day
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Initial:

Balance- 6,000.00

Equity- 6,000.00

Now, two days later:

Balance-6,433.80

Equity- 6433,60

Maximum drawdown from initial equity:

-120.10, to 5887.90 or 0.2%-ta.

Maximum drawdown from the maximum attained equity:

-420 or 7.23 %-ta.

Increase: 3.62 %-ta per day

Not bad.

But if you combine several TPs, you may get a good result.

I am hinting at myself).

 

Yusuf you as a mathematician, what do you think about this test result, this is a very rare result, did a TS, ran it on ticks based on real ones and such an amazing result

7 pairs, positions do not roll over to the new day, I did the test a couple of days ago, the year, i.e. from 1.01.2020 till 10.12.2020

the result for the year at 7 pairs: minus 1 $ 1 with 0.1 max lot


Head and shoulders work even here)


 
Fast235:

Yusuf you as a mathematician, what do you think about this test result, this is a very rare result, did a TS, ran it on ticks based on real ones and such an amazing result

7 pairs, positions do not roll over to a new day, the test was done a couple of days ago, the year, i.e. from 1.01.2020 till 10.12.2020

the result for the year at 7 pairs: minus 1 $ 1 with 0.1 max lot


Head and shoulders work even here)


Head and shoulders are more reasonable. Generally, I am not an expert in analyzing trading results, sorry, experienced traders will help.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Not bad.

But if you combine a few TCs you might get a good result.

Hinting at myself).

The TS is one, increase the number of currency pairs working on one account.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The TS is one, increase the number of currency pairs working on one account.

I don't get it, where is the monitoring? you can connect the signal right here, let's see what you have calculated

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

I don't get it, where's the monitoring?

It's not for professionals like Yusuf, you have to take our word for it.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Bring your head and shoulders within your means. In general, I'm no expert in analyzing trading results, sorry, experienced traders will help.

What does head and shoulders have to do with it, in this case a triple top,

over 1100 positions and came out with -1$, cf. 0.76$ for a 0.1 lot is 8 pips(minimum price change ) e.g. on EURUSD,

are you really a mathematician?

[Deleted]  
Fast235:

What does head and shoulders have to do with it, in this case a triple top,

more than 1100 positions and came out with -1$, cf. 0.76$ at 0.1 lot is 8 pips(minimum price change ) e.g. on EURUSD,

are you really a mathematician?

Wow, someone still believes in these fairy tales, head, shoulders, tops
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I am trading on VPS in EUR/USD with a fixed lot 0.01 and 60 c.u. on the "Always in the Market" principle on TF M1 without breaking forum rules and to avoid a ban or a "pre-ban". The maximum number of simultaneously opened orders is 200. The outcome of this experiment is also unknown to me. I implore my opponents not to worry beforehand, and I ask supporters to help me with advice.

Updated trade data as of 05-00 MSK 11 12 20:

Initial:

Balance- 6,000.00.

Equity 6000.00.

Now, two days later:

Balance-6,433.80

Equity- 6433,60

Maximum drawdown from initial equity:

-120.10, to 5887.90 or 0.2%-ta.

Maximum drawdown from the maximum attained equity:

-420 or7.23 %-ta.

Increase: 3.62 %-ta per day

О!!!! Hi Yusuf, thank God you are still alive! We lost you... Are you over 80? How's the grail??? On a universal regression model?

I'm rereading your scientific articles here, digging in, understanding, very interesting...
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