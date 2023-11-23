Looking for patterns - page 57
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If those 4,000 people were playing beagle, the success rate would be the same.
so how is forex different from beagle?
If you look at the Signals, the success rate is 1%.
If these 4 000 people were playing beagle, the percentage of successful accounts would be the same.
So what is the difference between forex and beagle?
Forex is like a musical instrument. Everyone has been given instruments and sheet music, but they don't know how to play it. Only a few, just like in everything else.
You'd better sign up for a better signal.
You need 10 years to find a pattern. Time is money, and you can earn 60,000 dollars in 10 years.
and the signal only costs $30.
Or do you not believe in signals? Do you think that a normal trader would not place a signal, because you cannot earn much on them?
You may also choose a better one if you have a good trader and then choose the best one.
Why do you need to look for a pattern?
It is better to subscribe to the best signal.
You need to spend 10 years to find a pattern. Time is money, you can earn 60,000 dollars over 10 years.
and the signal only costs $30.
Or do you not believe in signals? Do you think that a normal trader would not place a signal, because you cannot earn much on them?
You may also choose a better one if you have a good trader and then choose the best one.
I have a pond of my own patterns. The trouble is, they don't make a profit on their own. You need a comprehensive approach. You need a strategy.
These guys are fresh on the scene. It's interesting to hear.
A lot of people go to work, and in the evenings they sit in the forex. One does not interfere with the other.
The forex is where the fanatics sit, they don't bother anyone. Let them sit there.)
Hey guys, I suggest everyone to share the patterns we found. Not in the sense of trending our friend, but the less obvious nuances that suddenly became obvious to you. That is, your personal experience is required, not a textbook theory. Since this search is like a brainstorming session, criticism at this point is harmful and can discourage the initiative. So if someone else's statement seems silly or trivial to you, don't criticize, just offer your perspective. Support each other. Any thoughts are welcome, even unformalized, on a hunch level. All in all, welcome!
I also found a pattern - when a point is broken it means it won't go in that direction
this is the indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/392 and added a filter of this indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570
I've got my own patterns.
By and large, a trader is only interested in two POINTS on the price chart: the DOWN pivot point and the UP pivot point...
All other things are trifles, not worthy of attention...
EXAMPLE:
And this point doesn't have to be very precise... For a STABILIZED PROFIT, it's quite enough...
By and large, a trader is only interested in two POINTS on the price chart: the DOWN pivot point and the UP pivot point...
All other things are trifles, not worthy of attention...
EXAMPLE:
And this point doesn't have to be very precise... For a STABILIZED PROFIT, it's quite enough...
By and large, a trader is only interested in two POINTS on the price chart: the DOWN pivot point and the UP pivot point...
All other things are trifles, not worthy of attention...
EXAMPLE:
And this point doesn't have to be very accurate... For a STABILIZED PROFIT it is quite enough...
A great point about dots.
I agree with you 100 percent - here I am, looking for these points that will be filtered by indicators and one of them will give out - only two points
An indicator is a derivative of price. There is no prediction accuracy in it.
I have long come to the conclusion that graphical analysis is a level higher than indicator analysis.