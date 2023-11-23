Looking for patterns - page 58

Uladzimir Izerski:

An indicator is a derivative of price. There is no prediction accuracy in it.

I have long come to the conclusion that the graphical analysis is one level higher than the indicator analysis.

Graphical analysis is a complicated procedure.

Although, Indicators also -analyse. and probably also graphically calculate these points.

 
Alexsandr San:

graphical analysis, is a complicated procedure.

Although, Indicators also analyze and probably also graphically calculate these points.

What are the disadvantages of oscillator indicators? It's the lag, just like conventional MAs.

But there are small pluses. They display all sorts of divisions because of their lag.

Graphical analysis works directly with the price.

Uladzimir Izerski:

What are the disadvantages of oscillator indicators? It's the lag, just like conventional MAs.

But there are small pluses. They are the ones that display all sorts of divisions because of their lag.

Graphical analysis works directly with the price.

But I don't have enough knowledge.

I'm trying to figure it out.

EURUSDM30

Files:
LN_2.mq5  22 kb
Alexsandr San:

But I don't have enough knowledge.

I am trying to figure it out.


this is an Expert Advisor. save the template Exp_LN_2.tpl in the tester (the principle of operation - do not look at the result)

Files:
Exp_LN_2.tpl  5 kb
Exp_LN_2.mq5  20 kb
 
Have any of the unacknowledged geniuses traded on their strategies at all?)
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Have any of the unacknowledged geniuses traded on their strategies at all?

where do you see strategies? we are just looking for them

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Have any of the unrecognised geniuses ever traded according to their own strategies?

The question is rhetorical... All "unrecognised geniuses" trade on their own strategies...

And only the Beginners try to trade on borrowed strategies...

 
Alexsandr San:

where do you see strategies? we are just looking for them

I would suggest that everyone get busy unifying the application of the formula for determining the probability of a positive event to all incoming proposals :) and then do the strategies...if of course you want to find them :)
Alexsandr San:

this is an expert. save the Exp_LN_2.tpl template to make it work in the tester (the principle of work itself - do not look at the result)

The principle of work itself and bring it to your senses, maybe something will work.

Photo by

Snapshot2

 
Alexsandr San:

I can automate graphical analysis in an Indicator, but I don't have enough knowledge.

I'm trying to figure it out.


Good entry, but the exit is also important.

An exit is possible for publicity? We will wait.

