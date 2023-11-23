Looking for patterns - page 60
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, the usual histograms... The frequencies of the fallout of the different increments.
THEY claim that the quote process we see is the sum of two sub-processes. That's probably the case... But, I haven't analysed this topic in depth.
Of course. Some increments are positive and others are negative.
From your histogram it follows that the price goes up and down.
Therefore, you should buy or sell.
Of course. Some increments are positive and others are negative.
Your histogram shows that the price goes up and down.
Therefore, you should buy or sell.
Well, it's not that simple... I was looking at their series of increments. They look like this:
The price series is normal - nothing special, only the bars are peculiarly formed. But the increments between OPEN (or CLOSE - I don't remember anymore...) of such bars do have that unusual appearance.
Well, it's not that simple... I was looking at THEIR series of increments. They look like this:
The price series is usual - nothing special, only bars are formed in a peculiar way. But the increments between OPEN (or CLOSE - I don't remember anymore...) of such bars - yes, they have such an unusual appearance.
maybe entry points to the trade.
maybe entry points into a trade.
I have no idea... THEY haven't been in touch for a long time... That's just me - remembered these charts, thought I'd post them.
Well, it's not that simple... I was looking at THEIR series of increments. They look like this:
The price series is usual - nothing special, only bars are formed in a peculiar way. But the increments between OPEN (or CLOSE - I don't remember anymore...) of such bars do have that unusual appearance.
This is a series of increments.
and the final cumulative graph is what? something like a thinned price chart?
it's a series of increments.
and the final cumulative chart is what? something like a thinned price chart?
Yes, it seems to be a regular schedule...
This is what one of them was sending me:
It's just that the bars are shaped in a particular way... Some kind of levels... At the bottom there is some nonsense...
I didn't look into it - I thought that I understood everything on the market without BATs. And now I have no one to ask :)))
it reminds me of this:
if they made a Renko chart from a minute chart, with BoxSize=10 pips.
But not all increments are 10 pips each there.
It reminds me of this:
if they made a Renko chart out of a minute chart, with BoxSize=10 pips.
But not all increments there are 10 pips.
No, it is not Renko. They are equal-tick bars with some feature that compensates for the different number of ticks at different brokers. I don't remember which one... I still have some scraps of conversation and drawings, but nothing more.
and this already looks like ranged bars, where the difference between the high and low of each bar is 10 pips.
and this already looks like ranged bars, where the difference between the high and the low of each bar is 10 pips.
Maybe... I don't know... Anyway, years later, I find something of what Wizard tried to tell me quite curious. But there's no one else to ask... As usual, I told him something like, "Mind your own business, you pencil pusher," and he was gone. Ugh...