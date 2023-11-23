Looking for patterns - page 59

Here is a completely random moment of graphic TA

. GBPUSD5

or

the same moment with other MA-like indicators. Without manual intervention.

GBPUSD_M5_2

 

What is the advantage of graphical price analysis over indicator or candlestick analysis?

It is the accuracy of entering the market. If you are wrong, a short stop is an aid, not an enemy.

This is the current situation on the H1 EURUSD.

You can see the price bouncing off the V4-V2 trend line.

EURUSD_H1_3

 
Do you know a single trader who trades in + coloring charts?

 
I know one))

 

Still, the most puzzling pattern was found here:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/134424

The increments of the Alpha and Omega processes look like this:

Well, or like this:

But God knows how to take advantage of it...

The wizards who gave me these histograms are gone forever. Mysterious...

Fascinating pictures. I wish I knew what was on the scales.

 
theoretical distribution

 
Well, the usual histograms... The frequencies of different increments falling out.

THEY claim that the quote process we see is the sum of two sub-processes. That's probably the case... But, I haven't analysed this topic in depth.

 
I see.

But in the second picture, the interesting white veins are almost evenly distributed.

How do you make sense of that?

 
As I've joked here before, it's possible that someone in the Galton board has yanked out some of the "nails".

)

