Looking for patterns - page 55

New comment
 
Max, yes horizontal levels slow price movement, but trend lines work too. You can see how the highs and lows line up.
 
Vitaly, all the more to the bigdata;)
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Vitaly, all the more to the bigdata ;)

All the most powerful corporations are now betting on bigdata. And you don't have to be a genius to use dimensionless data. You just have to have the resources and a minimum of common sense. Big Data has overridden the logic of many scientific fields. Psychology, sociology, eugenics (I'll refrain from mentioning technical fields I'm a dunce at). AI has shown superiority over our limited formulas, and even the developers themselves can't (or maybe won't) explain what this is all about.

When I speak about distrust of codes, I am referring to algorithms of a few lines (and in originally limited info formats), which are passed off as grails.

 
I was joking. But we're serious.
[Deleted]  
Fast235:

Baskakov) how many pennants have you seen?

Up to a friggin' cloud.
 
Here, I took out Chuvashov's old video and there is an elementary solution for identifying extrema: the "Fractals" indicator. Do you, Alexey, have anything against this indicator? It simply solves the issue of automation in the particular case of trendlines.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Up to a bullshit cloud

the pennant is obviously always like this


 

Here's another video I found:

As a demonstration, a very successful implementation. Even too good.

Even found this indicator on the website -https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9339

Only something is wrong with it or I don't understand it. It does not function in MT4.

I also found a discussion of this indicator but it has not been discussed for a long time -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/27064

I also found one more article with discussions and Expert Advisor file -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1352

The last one works, but its visualization is incomplete. I am interested in rendering of patterns as in the video.

 
CHUVASHOV IS A PAMM MANAGER WHO HAS DRAINED HIS ACCOUNTS.
 
danminin:
CHUVASHOV IS A PAMM MANAGER WHO HAS DRAINED HIS ACCOUNTS.

There is such information. But regarding some of his ideas, it doesn't change anything.

1...484950515253545556575859606162...306
New comment