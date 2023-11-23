Looking for patterns - page 55
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vitaly, all the more to the bigdata ;)
All the most powerful corporations are now betting on bigdata. And you don't have to be a genius to use dimensionless data. You just have to have the resources and a minimum of common sense. Big Data has overridden the logic of many scientific fields. Psychology, sociology, eugenics (I'll refrain from mentioning technical fields I'm a dunce at). AI has shown superiority over our limited formulas, and even the developers themselves can't (or maybe won't) explain what this is all about.
When I speak about distrust of codes, I am referring to algorithms of a few lines (and in originally limited info formats), which are passed off as grails.
Baskakov) how many pennants have you seen?
Up to a bullshit cloud
the pennant is obviously always like this
Here's another video I found:
As a demonstration, a very successful implementation. Even too good.
Even found this indicator on the website -https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9339
Only something is wrong with it or I don't understand it. It does not function in MT4.
I also found a discussion of this indicator but it has not been discussed for a long time -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/27064
I also found one more article with discussions and Expert Advisor file -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1352
The last one works, but its visualization is incomplete. I am interested in rendering of patterns as in the video.
CHUVASHOV IS A PAMM MANAGER WHO HAS DRAINED HIS ACCOUNTS.
There is such information. But regarding some of his ideas, it doesn't change anything.