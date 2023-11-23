Looking for patterns - page 54
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I will read about Chuvashov. About the construction of the trend line, the rules are known in principle. But there are nuances.
First, we need to find the waves. Then we know the starting point of the wave, then the next one. We connect the points that are visible from the right front, so that the line would not intersect the chart. These visible points will not always be the starting point of the wave if the wave is convex. The next wave - we correct the construction of the trend. This is one option. The other is to draw a regression line by the wave origin points, or by the "visible" points.
I will read about Chuvashov. About the construction of the trend line, the rules are known in principle. But there are nuances.
There are a lot of videos on Chuvashov on YouTube. I've been watching his video channel with his ingenious discoveries for a long time. And as for the trendlines, the man actually suggested searching for the "folding meter" system on Google. And this query also has a lot of demonstrations of trendlines construction rules. I myself have been using these things in part for a long time. I can say that it is difficult to determine from the history how the movement took place and to draw trendlines in the same way as they would be drawn in real time. I wanted to use my own charts as an example, but I realized that it would look like in your figure:
Nevertheless, at a certain period of time when these lines were drawn. they had very real relevance. And I often do not remove the more global trendlines that may seem irrelevant at the moment, but become very relevant in cases of sharp jumps of thousands of points in one direction or another. And it would be unrealistic to redraw these old lines, because new sections of movement may have crossed these lines many times and the conditions for drawing lines in the updated current reality, change.
That is, the best way to check the TS on trendlines is to work with them in real time. I used a tester a long time ago and I can't say for sure to what extent such things could be reproduced on it. I suppose it could still be done. But I spend very little time on theory and virtual tests. I basically prefer the present moment in all respects.
The first thing is to find the waves. Next we know the starting point of the wave, then the next one. We connect the visible points from the right front so that the straight line does not intersect the chart. These visible points will not always be the starting point of the wave if the wave is convex. The next wave - we correct the construction of the trend. This is one option. The other option is to draw a regression line by the points of the waves beginning, or by the "visible" points.
You are talking about waves and I am drawing a trendline based on the extrema. The TS also proceeds from extrema. If a new extremum is lower, the trendline is directed downward, if it is higher, it is vice versa, respectively. As for "searching for the wave", I do not know. A wave is coming - extrema are being drawn. Perhaps there is another dissonance due to different approaches: you proceed from history, while those who trade proceed from the current moment. And you, too, should in many ways see not only as a developer, but also as a trader. Then you will understand the psychology, the conclusions, the way decisions are made and, most importantly, the needs of those who use such tools.
Of the levels, only the horizontal ones work, as they have a logical explanation. All inclined levels are 50/50, a trick of the eye.
the flag doesn't work either?
Of the levels, only the horizontal ones work, as they have a logical explanation. All inclined levels are 50/50, a trick of the eye.
If price has hit that level three times and approached it a fourth time, is that not a logical explanation?
the flag doesn't work either?
Of the levels, only horizontal levels work as they have a logical explanation. All inclined levels are 50/50, a trick of the eye.
In your logic, the candles don't work either. And you can disregard time altogether. Let's assume so. Except that we found out earlier that ticks have no practical meaning at all in forex. And your rank bars are based on ticks. How does this fit into your logic? And a second question: if you would deny the lack of practical value in ticks in forex, then describe your logical conclusions. I'm wondering how you work without regard to candlestick analysis, without regard to timing, and generally at the level of separate logic-in-itself?
A pennant is better.
Baskakov) how many pennants have you seen?
Vitaly, there is no contradiction. The beginning of the wave is the extremum you are building on. When you build with your hands, you subconsciously make a decision. And when you write a program, you have to tell it verbatim. The computer is stupid, tell it everything, show it.
Well, I really can't get my hands on MQL languages to have even a minimum idea of what expressions they use.
It's not about the computer, but the logic that is embedded in a particular operating system, a particular language, a particular algorithm code, etc. You as the developer of course know best how to explain it to a computer in a specific language.
But man... the more I get into how many things are written, the less I trust them.