Looking for patterns - page 87
If it doesn't give and 25%, you have to take a screwdriver and tighten both.
Greetings Oleg!
You've made a good point about the problem. The moment we register a new trend, the price has already gone part of the way. And all our efforts are aimed at finding out how much way there is left. Whether to go along, or against, or to abstain altogether.
I'm not saying always guess, at least 60-65 per cent of the time.
Friends, on the subject of addressing each other. We are all equals here, so if anyone wants to speak to me on a first name basis, no problem. You call me that, and I'll support you. It's easier that way.
And I also wanted to say if I didn't respond to anyone, sorry. I read everyone and am interested, but sometimes I don't know what to answer, not enough knowledge.
Greetings, Oleg!
I have somewhere, here or elsewhere, expressed the eloquent idea that the direction and duration, the price target of a rate movement lies on a speculative plane, not a physical one. True, I was spat out with chewed-up piping blotters for that. :) I then posted my opinion on my website.
It's based on opinion and speculative purpose.
Until when is the movement still, according to different opinions, part of a crooked, ugly, but flat, and when by unanimous opinion it can be regarded as a trend? And everyone will run to the mice to launch positions. The assumption is that at the breakdown of the previous maximum-minimum. Not a fact.
Here is the hypothesis-assumption of the nature of a pro-trade or a flat, a corridor, a sideways trend.
For example, 8 million followers of the Moving Average based trading strategy, judging by their favourite indicator, are trending down. At the same time, 9 million of followers of Stochastic-based inditor strategies have an unambiguous opinion that, judging by the indicator, the trend is up. As the saying goes, "a hundred thousand spectators for one ruble on each side - that would be... that would be... Mad money".
It turns out that one indicator opinion is successfully opposed by another indicator opinion. As a result of the "struggle" there are no opinions. There are only working opinions from lower timeframes. Pipsers. The movements with high frequency and low amplitude. And there is no opinion on the current moment and the situation with the indicators in the crowd with the money from higher timeframes. They simply do not see it, the situation.
But in our timeframe all make pauses from both sides in case of breakdown, accumulating a total gross lot, and the general consent and prosperity for the same direction of price movement that has appeared after the reversal of one of the indicator types (either MA or Stochastic).
The liquidity provider also intervenes. A bank of some kind. Supplying liquidity under the credit leverage, it will not go against the market forever. They also want to be on the plus side. He uses scares, large lot orders, he turns the market around, trying to pull it down. He does not pump money into the market. From the pauses he creates an opinion. "You can't go in there - minus your money." And everyone dutifully walks backwards. And on a pullback on the averaging, he sets himself a huge profit with a lot. Careless, in part, overcomers and newcomers of younger trading age are omitted from the market.
This is voluntarism, not physics and mathematics. Although difficult, it is inefficient without them. It is one thing when the end of the hose itself douses everyone. under a strong head of water. There is something in some Fourier rows or something else that can be added up. The movement of the end of the hose on the candles.
And it is a different matter, if children pour water on each other with the same hose and take it away from each other. Predict the movement of the end of the hose by equations.
What is the conclusion? There is an opinion that today is Sunday, no one will argue. The opinion is undisputed and it is a trend. But the fact that the trend may also run through the coffee house, to say the least, is questionable. My wife and I have different indicator strategies. :)
There are also financial instruments such as options. Not as common on everyone's lips as forex, but they play an important role in regulating the price in the market.
Option levels can hold the price for weeks. After the option expires, the price is released and runs like a doe).
This is where all the failure of indicator strategies comes into play.
Sasha doesn't yet know why he can't keep his luck by the tails. The tails are thick and you can't hold on when the doe is running).
Greetings, Oleg!
There's some illogic here, an uptrend is consecutively rising tops and troughs, while in your picture it's just an upward impulse
There is some illogic here, an uptrend is a series of rising tops and troughs, while in your picture it is just an upward momentum
The trouble is that some people's price movement is a trend and others' is a wave.
No one even wants to listen to the fact that each TF has its own waves and its own trends. Only waves form trends.
Maybe they will understand it with time. It is hard to say.
Sasha doesn't yet know why he can't keep his luck by the tails. The tails are thick, and you can't hold on when the doe is running).
:))) No need to worry about me - one way or another I will get to the clean stream of Erlang and all will be well. I won't even argue about it. This is one way to beat the market. He who has ears to hear - one way...
Therefore, I am no longer interested in the practical aspects of the quest for the Grail - they are left in the defunct "From Theory to Practice" thread. Now I am more interested in the philosophy of the market - for there are many ways of its cognition. Maybe someone will manage to reveal other methods of dealing with it: hysteresis, bimodality, ... and so on. Therefore, this thread is more interesting than "Tip". I just read it and pray to God for help to those suffering gathered here...
Physical processes in the market play a weak role. There is psychology, economics and politics involved. That's what the financial world is based on.
I have a different opinion. But then again, the time for arguments is over for me. Everything, at some point, comes to an end...
Let there be psychology, economics and politics. The market won't get any easier or more complicated... The only thing I'm interested in now is whether those who suffer can find anything more substantial than the model of the market as a random process in an open system. Observe, laugh, cry with everyone else... Amen.
Sasha, I'm not even arguing. Reasoning.
The market price in TA is locked in 256 combinations. That's all.
The neural network can easily calculate the next combination. I'm weak in neural networks, and it's almost impossible to find a companion in character here.