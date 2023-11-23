Looking for patterns - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. point 'B' above or below point 'A'
What difference does it make if you're earning? If you're not earning, all the more reason not to.
2. what does it give in the end.
Not tech analysis, so religion.
Don't take it as banter, it's just that people here are trying to figure it out.
anything is what ? and where is this very sentence...
Yes, you don't seem to be Andrei.
Guys, no offence to many, I understand you've worked hard for so many years, everyone has eaten more than a pound of salt, no problem. But that is not what this is about. I want to hear specific ideas, specific thoughts on how you see the market, what you think about it. Diagrams, blueprints, explanations, you know? If you want to talk about it, you're welcome. If not, why talk about it? I already know you're all tough guys.
In general, there is a conclusion as a preliminary summary:
1) There are regularities, they are different, there are many of them, and they definitely work.
2) They only work in certain specific cases.
3) Everyone loses funds. And this happens precisely when the regularities lose force. But some may even earn extra money at that point. It is a matter of chance.
4) In my particular opinion, it is more important not to look for patterns, but to highlight the periods when they lose their power.
What difference does it make if you earn money? If you don't earn money, all the more reason not to.
The first point will determine whether or not you make money under any circumstances ).
Not technical analysis, so religion.
everyone's business;)
Trying to figure it out.
Trying is not torture.
Trying is a group of people expressing their opinion.
Take it seriously - set a goal for a group of people, achieve a result, solve problems as a group in sequence.
You can spend your whole life trying.)The whole forum has been trying things out for a decade now))))
I wanted to express a pattern as well, but my views on the subject are too dorky. I believe that in this way those who control the market wait for the necessary number of donors to buy or sell at the right price, and then collapse (or vice versa) the quotations. As a matter of principle I do not find this option ironclad refutation. Especially as there is no need to complicate the market if you are in control of it. But this is purely my personal view. I have come across descriptions of this pattern (but in different variations) twice today. And links to those descriptions, I provide:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/213715#comment_5624233
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/332765/page8#comment_14995465
Statistics on the speed of price movement in a wave. To calculate the chart, the speed over the entire wave (full wave) of EURUSD was taken into account:
It turns out that in 80% of cases the speed of movement does not exceed 15 pips per hour.
Surprisingly though, I thought that before the move, the price was gaining strength (position, or whatever) to move on. But it turns out the speed is similar.
Greetings Vitaly! I took the full interval from the previous wave's rollback to the end of the current one. I also calculated separately for the useful movement part and it has approximately the same speed, I will post the chart now.
Surprisingly though, I thought that before a move, the price gathers strength (position, or whatever) to move on. But it turns out the speed is similar.
Well, I mean, do you understand my idea in general regarding the use of external data? Here if your analysis results, yes connect to tools (indicators, advisors), and on their basis from different angles a global assessment of probabilities is made, and only after processing this data a decision is made. Is it possible to implement such a thing on MT platform?
Here and earlier in the frequency graph, the data must be interpreted as follows: the frequency of values in the interval between 0 and 5 points per hour is 37 per cent. That is, this is the interval in which 5 is the end of the interval.
It turns out that in general the price movement speed is 5 to 10 points per hour. It is possible to construct trend lines in advance by calculating the angle of slope of the channel based on these values.