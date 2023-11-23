Looking for patterns - page 14
Here, see what I mean. The extremum is oversubscribed by 10 pips and a bounce occurs. This may not be the best example, but they do happen. That is, the model seems to be confirmed but not to be useful. On the contrary, the pattern sharply changes from descending to intensively ascending. And it is very important to track exactly such patterns. In my opinion, they are more important than the perfect patterns.
Undoubtedly, a wave with a small tail is a strange movement, maybe not useful either. But somehow the principles of construction need to be formulated. It is desirable that these principles should be objective and simple. In the future, such strange waves will also find their place in the statistical series.
Determination of the trend and waves is only a simple part of the system. The system can then deal with various strange movements in other ways.
How do you formulate it? Typical analytics. The movement can either continue, go flat or reverse. Analysts formulate it this way:
"1. if a false-break, then sell up to N-price
2. if a break-out, then buy up to M-price".
Well, for your type of analysis you may need to formulate it as pivot points/patterns, or a false pattern. I don't know how you spell your data. :)
That's not what I mean. In order to navigate ourselves, and explain something to our system, we must try to formalise a chaotic (or almost) price curve. To do this, we must formulate the rules by which we will do this. Preferably, these rules should have a connection to reality rather than being a figment of our imagination.
To do this, we have to formulate the rules by which we will do this. Preferably, these rules should have a connection to reality and not be a figment of our imagination.
You are dealing with the fragmentation of reality based on history. I'm about exploring fragments of different types and from different angles. Including mutually exclusive ones. Good night.
Can I just put up the cash?
I don't think bargaining is appropriate here.
May I put my nickel in?
Feel free to come in in its entirety.
Regularities are there. 1-2% per day. 0.1% risk on a pair. Stop close to 100p. Yes on 28 pairs by levels.
It's not an idea. It is the stupid principle of analysing everything on the market.
An idea is an intangible thing, and in the market it is destructive.
You don't have to go from idea to implementation, but from facts to implementation.
But very few people have stupidly analyzed trends by taking the principle of, for example, a zigzag and analyzing where it starts in reality.
Few. Even fewer have looked for where they end :)
Determining the trend and waves is only a simple part of the system. The system, on the other hand, can then deal with all sorts of strange movements in other ways.
There is no getting away from waves and trends.
Let me explain why.
When the dollar rises, it rises against most currencies. Other currencies fall to the dollar and redistribute their value relationships among themselves. This relationship is reflected in waves. Waves begin to form with fundamental indicators or events. All currencies are interrelated and waves are interrelated accordingly. Subsequently, they form into a trend. They twist like a rope.
As soon as the market does not need so many dollars, the demand wave will change and pull the whole rope of waves in the opposite direction.
Thanks for allowing and listening to me))
I think you and Baskakov will not be bored here)).