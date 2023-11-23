Looking for patterns - page 208
That's the ILLUSION you've been led to believe. But I'm not going to argue - we need typists too.
I'd feel safer that way -
- I don't want them to go - on my bad luck.
yes! hope for luck - I want to buy a Guest House by the Black Sea and let them earn, can't do without risk too.
----------------
all it takes is half a billion to make my luck come true.
By the way, in my practice you either trade on absorption or breakout of the nearest extremum, these are the only two events that actually make any sense.
But in the first case a large stop, in the second one a high frequency of stop motion...
Like you:
if case 1: reasonablyreduce stops
if case 2: avoid high frequency of foot hit
I'm guessing of course, but I'm just interested in your point of view.
Sincerely Che :)
I have the second case, the main trading signal is a 1-2-3 pattern. Sorry for the excessive detailing for you, but this post is not just for you, you already understood.
I will repeat the previously published chart (only time has shifted a little):
Look at the right side of the graph. The big red arrow is the beginning of the consolidation (upper boundary), and the little green one is the lower boundary of the consolidation. Both are determined with a lag of one bar.
The signal for a possible trend reversal is a break of the lower boundary. This is called a 1-2-3 pattern. The point 3 is not shown here, I screwed up the code of indicator when reinstalling the system, actually it is not needed in my trade, and I am too lazy to make a new code.
I am too lazy to make a new code. I am not interested in taking profit when trading with trends. Imagine for a moment that you have a time machine. Stop Loss is a minimum loss and what would you have done at the opening of the trade if you had known that the price would go further up? Something tells me that you simply would not have entered the trade.
Hence the logical conclusion - the stop loss should be set where this event occurs, i.e. at the level of the big red arrow. If I had known that the price would go higher, I would not have opened.
In other words, stop loss should always be set where the signal to enter the trade breaks down. Also a pattern, imho.
In other words, a stop loss should always be set where the signal to enter the trade breaks down. Also a pattern, imho.
If everyone here started trading on a perfect system, the market wouldn't notice.
This is called a 1-2-3 pattern
Please explain what you mean by a 1-2-3 pattern.