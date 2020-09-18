On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 139

Mikhael1983:
The truth doesn't stop being the truth if it's told by a brainless homeless kid sitting in a puddle of his own piss under a fence ) That's your problem )




I didn't say it, Porfiryevich did.
 
I decided on Vitaly Muzychenko's advice to switch to M30, because the fast spread line in my indicator gives premature signals for entry. The entry will be with some delay, but it will be correct.
 
Mikhael1983:
It's not going anywhere. The market's closed for now. It's Sunday.

Let us know when your market opens.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
 I didn't say that, Porfiryevich did.

There is no difference between Truth and Lies, Unless, of course, you undress both.)

(V. Vysotsky)

 
The eu is in a downward channel. And the pound has stopped at the support line. Until the eur breaks the upper boundary of the channel and the pound the support line, I will not do anything, hoping for a favourable development for me.
 
khorosh:
The eu is in a downward channel. And the pound has stopped at the support line. Until the eura breaks the upper boundary of the channel and the pound breaks the support line, I will not do anything, hoping for a favourable development for me.

either the pound will kick in or the eve.

I'm watching, too.

 

Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform

GBPUSD, H1, 2020.01.27

Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real

GBPUSD, H1, 2020.01.27, Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real


Hourly, EUR is going up GBP has just turned around and is likely to go up

Screenshots of the MetaTrader platform

GBPJPY, M15, 2020.01.27

Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real

GBPJPY, M15, 2020.01.27, Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real


M15 , and here the pound will go up earlier while the eu will go down.

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:


Hourly, the eu is going up , the pound just turned around and is likely to go up


M15 , and here the pound is going up earlier, while the eu is going down.

As long as the eu is in a falling channel, its rise is a correction until it breaks the upper boundary.

 
The pound has broken through the local support level. The next level is the low of the daily candle of January 22, it is slightly below the Fibo level of 0.618. The eu is still in a channel and going down as well. If the pound breaks this level, then something will have to be done. However, I think that the chances of the pound bouncing from this level are quite high.
 
khorosh:
The pound has broken through the local support level. The next level is the low of the daily candlestick of January 22, it is slightly below the Fibo level of 0.618. The euras is still in a channel and going down as well. If the pound breaks this level, then something will have to be done. However, I think that the chances of the pound bouncing from this level are quite high.

Well, as I was writing, the pound's rebound has already started.

