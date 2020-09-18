On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 144
A structure with two points of support is an unstable structure. Introducing a dummy fulcrum does not solve the stability problem.
The most stable construction is a construction with three points of support.
In order to realise this construction it is necessary to extract from the available relations {A/C; B/C; A/B} their components {A; B; C}, bearing in mind that these components themselves are functions of time.
And this is a solvable problem.
Interesting.
Is this about simple currency indices? (system of equations ED= E/D, PD=P/D, +3 equation - E*P*D = 1 or E+P+D=1 or weighted k-value option).
Or will there be an attempt, as the author did 7 years ago, to find some "absolute" and only correct rates?
I have little experience in pair trading and can't yet cite cases from real trading. That's why I gave you a hypothetical example. But I'm sure that separate management of cross components gives more trading opportunities.
All in all, I don't see the point in arguing. For simple constructions(charting and convergence) equal lots or cross does not play a special role.
The current deal, for example, with the same (close) lots would have already closed at +$500.
We need to understand the author's TP and why such a significant discrepancy of lots. Just the volatility is taken into account? Maybe.
Equal lots or cross does not make much difference.
You have to understand that a cross is just two currencies: EUR and GBP.
When you trade two pairs of EURUSD and GBPUSD, you are trading three currencies: USD, GBP and EUR.
It's strange that traders with 10+ years of experience don't understand it.
Therefore, it follows that EURUSD.buy + GBPUSD.sell is not equal to EURGBP.buy.
Or is it not equal to EURGBP, if volumes of USD are different?
Exactly. If the volumes of USD in both pairs are equal, then the two pairs are equivalent to a cross. But this is only a special case at the time of opening.
Judging by the fact that the sliding is getting wider and wider time after time, many people are trading this feature for real
Mysterious logic you have...
