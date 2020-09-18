On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 143
I don't quite understand the question.
Understand what exactly?
Or hit a U-turn and make a loss. We do not consider pure hypotheticals, because that cannot happen. We trade realities. The cross does not stand still.
I have shown that the possibility to separately manage the components of the cross in some situation gives an advantage. And it is always possible to get into a reversal, including cross trading.
The only one, is to close the profitable leg at some reversal level and wait for a pullback on the unprofitable one and close it too, but this is no longer "paired".
I don't have much experience in pair trading and I cannot give any real trading examples yet. That's why I gave you a hypothetical example. But I am sure that the separate management of the cross components gives more possibilities in trading.
Friends, I don't understand if it's just the extra spread that's causing the disagreement?
Not only that.
A structure with two points of support is an unstable structure. Introducing a dummy fulcrum does not solve the stability problem.
The most stable construction is a construction with three points of support.
In order to realise this construction it is necessary to extract from the relations {A/C; B/C; A/B} their components {A; B; C}, bearing in mind that these components themselves are functions of time.
And this is a solvable problem.
I will make this model. I'll call it atripod, of course.
I'll adjust the logo:
