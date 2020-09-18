On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 66
Yes, except that for some reason they save in dollars and not roubles. Maybe we are talking about a different rouble.
Why would the government save something that can be printed at any time).
Yes, and the devaluation of savings, salaries, pensions is nothing.
This does not correspond to reality. Russian citizens make savings in different currencies, the preference for the dollar has long gone, diversification, including the rouble and gold, is relevant. At the same time all fiat money depreciates with time, and quickly, they are not money at all in the sense of performing a saving function, in fact. Dollar is one of them. They have a payment function, they are liquid, but in terms of savings - sorry. That's the way it is.
Go ahead and start and we will watch.
About Unequal Possibility of Price Going Up or Down
Maxaxa, 2020.01.20 21:25The public wants a focus on USDRUB and EURRUB or USDRUB and EURUSD pairs.
The currency of the most self-sufficient major economy in the world, mind you.
It's been six years since our people's standard of living has been declining. Don't you feel it?
This does not apply to trading!
I agree, I'm just saying:)
And on the subject, there's a question. When looking for a pivot point, you may decide that oversold (overbought) has already occurred, but it just keeps coming and coming. Won't it also happen here that your curves have diverged and will diverge even further to the detriment of the deposit?
Read above. This question has already been raised before. It was suggested that we should average out.
Sorry mate, I guess I didn't see that question:)
The words about averaging give me the feeling that things are bad with inputs. There seems to be some logic to the inputs here though. Of course six trades are not enough for statistics. I can't do without history test or wait for the results, what do you think?
Roughly the same system, but probably with a different calculation. Averaging has its place - this is the market
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.01.13 22:10
I have found an entry on CHF/JPY, let's see how it will end.
The technique is as follows:
Looking atUSD/JPYandUSD/CHF, found a spread - buy short on CHF/JPY
The first entry was made on January 13th and then two averages. All of the shifts/slippings are on the screenshot.
Today I have gained +3 points including all the expenses. The trade lasted for a week and brought in a couple of dollars.
Everything was according to the system, there were shifts and correct signals, but I got into a strong frank trend. It happens in 1/10 cases. We consider this trade unsuccessful and look for other signals.
It is confirmed by the fact that the system does not work at a loss, but we should follow the MM, so when we suffer losses on one basket, we will be able to trade with the other basket.