that's what I'm talking about.
I've said it before and I'll keep saying it again and again.
the triangle is evil!Essentially, if a triangle is open and the lots are different, then the smallest lot of these pairs should be subtracted from all pairs in the triangle and closed, as this part of the portfolio is no longer working, it is a lock
Fire, too, is evil if you stick your finger in it. But when a child does it, he learns how the world works. " ... "...and experience is the son of mistakes.")
I can't say so, better to use my trading parameters (volumes and entry/exit times)
You mean this triangle? (the second one from the 7th trade, right?)
And you have a range from March to January on your screenshot... this is definitely something wrong )))) according to my calculations, a deal should live no longer than one day.
"Instead" - won't work here ))) I could have opened a construction in the other direction and would still have made my small profit, that's the idea.
This triangle right here.
What number did this triangle enter?
This triangle here
On what date did you enter this triangle?
Could have entered today at 18:40 Moscow time, but did not, as I have not yet come out of the previous triangle. Everything is in the state.
These 3 constructions I posted at this time (18:40 Moscow time), after some time the values will be different and I have described why.
We all like to learn from our mistakes.)
here's what you've got going for you in essence
and this is far from a triangle ;)
No, no... If you have to subtract (and should you?), then the lot value should be calculated for one unit. And then if you calculate it according to my scheme - EURGBP should be standing at all ))) and it most likely moved, and most likely not slower than 8 times ))) although you need to look at the history ... (i'm not arguing, just speculating)
Come on.
Make two sliders in Excel and use them to change the price of the pound and the euro.
and use the formula to find the euro pound.
try to stop it, it's not that easy ;)
I could do it, believe me ))) but I won't vouch for the result ))) although you can look at the stories tomorrow, I'll definitely look.
and who is vouching for the result?
it's only people from ward 6 or here:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133408