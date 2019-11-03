When will they add epayments - page 5
What do you mean, no? All receipts into a person's account are taxed at 19%.
... well except for the 19% tax ( by the way withePayments you can transfer to your Fop account and pay only 5%)...
wait forePayments connection and withdraw with minimum loss
i would have waited if there was some clear information on the timing and whether it would be added to the withdrawal
i'm happy for you, but i don't joke with taxes, you may not have any experience of getting under the government's pressure, i am a FOP since 2000.
I withdraw cash from ePayments, show them in the income ledger and pay 5% on them under the 3rd form of entrepreneurship. Cash documents are not necessary. Then I transfer a part of it to my personal Privat card and spend it from there. At least I'll be able to say where they are on the card. Although it's not the correctway of showing it.
If the money is transferred to the card from abroad, there must be a confirmed invoice.
If it is electronic currency, there is no such thing in Ukraine according to the legislation. Rather, there are letters from the tax authority, but they too can be interpreted differently, by one you can work with them, by others you cannot.
If you transfer it to a bank account as hryvnia by converting it, then again you need some documents about its origin.
There are more legal options, but you have to pay about 50% of the income, which I cannot afford at the moment.
In general, I need to be a lawyer and an accountant, which I also don't have enough time for. So far this is how I am getting by.
Recently there was hope from MQL that they would be able to provide documents when withdrawing funds from their resource. Then it would be easier to show it all to the account in the 3rd group of entrepreneurship.
I would have waited if there was any clear information on the timing and whether it would be added to the withdrawal.
if you are a group 3 FOP, you do not know how the tax office will look at the receipt on your visa?
What will be the purpose of the transaction? (who has already transferred to a visa, please tell us),
if it does not coincide with your queda, you will be automatically transferred to the common system of taxation and will be charged at 20% with VAT, etc. on all future income, but you will be told this after 3 years :) ,
I had an acquaintance who got fined 300 thousand hryvnia, just for the overspending on the annual limit of 4 thousand
This is a very complicated scheme of earning for freelancers.
And sensible advice is not given. How to start it and spend.
There is money on the card - write it down - pay tax - go to sleep.
Or opened a FOP card - received on a personal card, withdrawn - Replenished FOP card - paid tax - withdrawn - use...
How do I get a payment from the electronic system with a destination?