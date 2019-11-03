When will they add epayments - page 22
The course is bad to say the least.
Who has been told this now? Go to your bank and ask why that rate is so bad.
And what good will it do?
Epayments already done, pleaseBetter yet Webmoney
And what would that accomplish?
Understanding how remitted US dollars are converted into roubles.
Who cares how it is converted, it does not make more. I now know the exchange rate. Everything I wanted to know, I now know.
I wrote for information, so that people know roughly how much went out and how much came in.
I was able to withdraw to a virtual Visa card Sberbank
withdrew $50, with a commission of $51.87 came to the card 3,158.5 rubles
Course 63.17 per $1.
The exchange rate is bad to say the least.
You are transferring to a bank that only accepts ruble transfers. Then triggers the conversion rate eP, and they have it in the order of 2.4%. This compares to other Western wallets in rubles (AdvCash 2.8%, Mega transfer 1.8%).
Either the bank has such a pony commission.
WM seems to be about 2% as a result of all the steps. This is the standard conversion, not the exchanger (I had problems with one and I do not use it now).
QIWI has generally 4%.
If the bank accepts dollar payments to a ruble account (tried Alfa Bank, Kukuruza, Beeline Bank), the conversion occurs at VISA/MASTERCARD, about 0.5%. But this is generally about accepting currency transfers to a ruble account. Exactly with eP I have not tried. You should try both visa and IC.
In general, Alfa Bank is the most loyal and trouble-free, if it doesn't work...P.S. Figures from my practice, but with a small stat sample.
The transfer comes in $ from Cyprus.
Does anyone have a desire to get caught up in currency controls?
The transfer comes in $ from Cyprus.
I said yesterday that it comes from Cyprus.
What do you think about that?
I'm thinking of waiting for epayments, direct withdrawal to the card is out of the question.
I think I tried 4 times and then only saw the CYPRUS.
waiting for epayments next
The transfer comes in $ from Cyprus.
Does anyone have a desire to get caught up in currency controls?
What's the big deal? I have received it many times.
In the RF, the emphasis is on the obligation to declare accounts abroad (bank accounts, not wallets), and profits when you reach 600k a year.