Taras Slobodyanik:

exactly)

Now I get the idea.....
 
instead of flubbing, let's get back to the question of when will epayments be switched on?
 
Denis Glaz:
So they said. It's coming on one of these days.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
well when was it) don't take this the wrong way, but I don't have anything to chew on))

 
Denis Glaz:

Well, we all have a lot of money to withdraw. And we're all waiting.
And the kids are hungry and screaming, the wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, cats and dogs...
Panicking on the forum won't make it go any faster.

It's like with the heating. A pipe gets burst, it gets fixed... and the grandmothers are screaming for heat.
They say there is no pipe, we are waiting for a new one, and they say no, turn it on and that's it.....


At the factory, they've been withholding wages for half a year...
 
Fedor Arkhipov:

Don't try to turn the conversation into a political one - one week ban.

 
Also running out of money already :((((
 
I too suffered from a lack of ePayments. But, I discovered the withdrawal to a card, which is here. It turns out to be more profitable than anything else past and present.
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
Do you pay taxes on what you earn?

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
Did you just use this form? Did you register anywhere separately?


