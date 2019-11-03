When will they add epayments - page 8
Yes, working.
P.S. I made a request to servicedesk,
Maybe they will answer my questions about the withdrawal of funds.
Here is a link to an interesting article, it is for Ukraine Freelancer (entrepreneur) and electronic money.
If the link is broken and removed, I'll post the main part of the article, it's small. At the end there are two options that can at least be worked around.
It is acceptable for an entrepreneur to make an agreement with a bank to receive electronic money from clients of such an entrepreneur and transfer it to the current account of the entrepreneur in the form of non-cash funds
the key point here is thecurrent account of the entrepreneur
no Visa cards
Earlier, ePayments was such an intermediary, and it was possible to transfer funds to the account of a financial owner by SWIFT-payment.
Now there are no options.
P.S. I'm now on holiday, but after the 11 th I have 2 orders already nakleutsyaetsya, and still hangs the amount from the last and that's what to do now?
It is acceptable for an entrepreneur to enter into an agreement with a bank to receive electronic funds from the entrepreneur's clients and transfer them to the entrepreneur's current account in the form of non-cash funds
Not every bank will agree to this. And the bank is not responsible for the entrepreneur's accounting, you will still need documents confirming the origin of the money. It has a separate article on invoices if it is money from abroad and supporting documents if it is from within the country.
I chose the option of cashing out via ePayments. With this card, I am sort of a foreigner, like a Russian tourist. You can register it in the name of a relative, so that you as an entrepreneur are not associated with it, and then you can withdraw cash and enter it in the book as your income. Since February 2019, the NBU has abolished the compulsory writing of receipts and sales receipts. Just make timely entries in the income ledger
He has a separate article there about invoices if it's money from abroad and supporting documents
No, nowadays it is not required, no invoices, it's enough to prove that you are a freelancer, show once the contract with the customer or a profile page, everything can be done directly in the private business.
I receive my salary by remote work, and my employer transfers money to my forex account through ePayments
The most important thing is that the money entered the account of a PE, not the account of a physical person or a card (the most retarded rule, but what can you do)
P.S. And one more tip, from ePayments to FOP account transfer should be in Euro (for Privat Bank), with dollars some problems occurred.
Withdrawal to ePayments will probably be next week.
Solving the accounting issues.
Thank you for the information!
Thank you
A contract with a customer. If I freelance my advisers or indicators and work today with Vladivostok, tomorrow with a customer from Germany, the day after tomorrow with a customer in London, etc. How do I draw up and sign these contracts? If I receive money for the signal, I do not know who pays me, all the information is with MQL.
Yes, you can do it in euros, but you have to open an account in euros.
They do not allow you to spend euros, you have to sell them on the interbank market and then you can do whatever you like with hryvnias, including replenishing your personal cards.
You pay the tax of 5 % (if you FOP of the 3rd group) from the taken sum in hryvnas at an exchange rate of National bank at the moment of receipt of means, instead of at the moment of sale on interbank.
If you sell euros later and the exchange rate goes up, the exchange rate difference is not taxable, so you can keep it in euros as well.
The transfer will be fromEPAYMENTS SYSTEMS LIMITED
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK will be the payer.
you write down the destination yourself.
The contract with the client. If I work as a freelancer, I make advisers or indicators and work with a customer from Vladivostok today and from Germany tomorrow, and the day after that from London, etc. How do I draw up and sign these contracts? If I receive money for the signal, I do not know who pays me, all the information is with MQL.
So it's not necessary. I wrote to prove that you are a freelancer only once by providing a scan of your profile page or any contract. One time!!!! Come or call in Privat and they will tell you how you can confirm that you are a freelancer.