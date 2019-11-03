When will they add epayments - page 9
So it's not necessary. I wrote, prove that you are a freelancer only once by providing a scan of your profile page or any contract. One time!!!! Go to or call Privat and they will tell you how to prove that you are a freelancer.
I read this: "In November 2016, Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Foreign Economic Activity" was amended according to which "In the case of export of services (except transport), a foreign economic agreement (contract) may be concluded by accepting a public offer of a contract (offer) or by exchange of electronic messages, or otherwise, in particular - by issuing an invoice (invoice), including - in electronic form, for the services provided".Maybe the banks, guided by the highlighted one, started to simplify confirmations.
Yes, you can transfer in euros, just open an account in euros.
Euros cannot be spent, you have to sell them on the interbank market and then you can do whatever you like with hryvnias, including replenishing your physical person cards.
You pay the tax of 5 % (if you FOP of the 3rd group) from the taken sum in hryvnas at an exchange rate of National bank at the moment of receipt of means, instead of at the moment of sale on interbank.
If you sell euros later and the exchange rate goes up, the exchange rate difference is not taxable, so you can keep it in euros as well.
The transfer will be fromEPAYMENTS SYSTEMS LIMITED
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK will be the payer.
you will write the destination yourself.
When you transfer from ePayments to your card, your name does not show up anywhere ?How long have you been employed?
Vladislav Andruschenko:
And then from the FOP to a personal card ?
It is possible to withdraw from the FOP to a personal card. I can give you a link, I watched a webinar in winter, where the nuances of the cards were explained. It is true, it is about 3 hours, but there are presentation screensavers, you can see what to scroll through if the topic being explained is not interesting.
available on the PM.
you can PM me
Withdrawal to ePayments will probably be next week.
Solving the accounting issues.
Has anyone tried this option? If so, please share your experiences.
Have you tried linking your eP card to your Paypal account? If the billing address doesn't match the country of issue, that's reason enough for popele to send you away
I'm sure it is. If it violates local laws. It violates Russian law.
That is, you can only link Russian cards and accounts in PayPal Russia, I'm sure. But I have not tried it. Whoever needs to, it's a matter of minutes to try.