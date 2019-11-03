When will they add epayments

Hello!

Can you tell me when epayments will be added?

 
Fedor Arkhipov:

Hello!

Any clue when epayments will be added?

11 days ago they promised "one of these days"...

 
Also waiting for the addition ofepayments on withdrawal.
 
I'm waiting too.
 
I'm joining the waiting list. I would like to hear something concrete about the timing.
 

Isn't that what the delay has to do with it?


 
Sergey Zhilinskiy:

How could it be related?

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Of course I don't know exactly, that's why I'm guessing. After all, the administration is silent...

 
If eP can withdraw to ruble cards, then it's "not all".
 
Sergey Zhilinskiy:

How long ago did you receive such a sad letter?
 
Fedor Arkhipov:
I got one yesterday, too.

