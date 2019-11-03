When will they add epayments
Hello!
Any clue when epayments will be added?
11 days ago they promised "one of these days"...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't deposit money to my account except for mql5 coupons. what the heck. i can't see icons for deposit, there is no webmoney icon
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.19 13:23
On a day to day basis. Almost all ready to go.
Isn't that what the delay has to do with it?
Is this what the delay is due to?
How could it be related?
How could this be related?
Of course I don't know exactly, that's why I'm guessing. After all, the administration is silent...
Of course I don't know exactly, that's why I'm asking you a hypothetical question. After all, the administration is silent...
How long ago did you receive such a sad letter?
I got one yesterday, too.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello!
Can you tell me when epayments will be added?