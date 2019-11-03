When will they add epayments - page 2

Fedor Arkhipov:
How long ago did you receive such a sad letter?

Today.

 

I am going to withdraw as follows:

epayments --> webmoney --> exchange to yandex money --> yandex money card

 
What prevents you from going straight to VISA card from Yad?

 
It's more profitable.
 
Why through webmoney? You can pay directly to JD from the EP, the fee is 2%.
 
Why withdraw from eP in the first place? You can pay with the card anywhere.
 
The exchange rate $ ---> ruble is good


 
We don't get eP cards
 
I see. I didn't know that.
 
WM charges 0,8% for this conversion ?
