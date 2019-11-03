When will they add epayments - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How long ago did you receive such a sad letter?
Today.
I am going to withdraw as follows:
epayments --> webmoney --> exchange to yandex money --> yandex money card
I am going to withdraw as follows:
epayments --> webmoney --> exchange to yandex money --> yandex money card
What prevents you from going straight to VISA card from Yad?
What prevents you from going straight to a VISA card from JD?
I am going to withdraw as follows:
epayments --> webmoney --> exchange to yandex money --> yandex money card
Why use Webmoney? You can get it straight to JD from the EP, the fee is 2%.
The exchange rate $ ---> ruble is good
Why withdraw from eP in the first place? You can pay with the card anywhere.
We don't get eP cards
The exchange rate $ ---> ruble is good