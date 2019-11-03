When will they add epayments - page 32

Alexandr Murzin:
So is this a joke or a bitter truth?


Something has changed for the better. If it's not a temporary glitch. 5 months with no movement, the first move was charged immediately, but in 1 month's time

-

It wasn't like this last year.

-

Alexander Puzanov:

Aren't you tired of whining?

 
Alexander Puzanov:


You have been charged a card maintenance fee, not a wallet fee.

