The Programme Guide is not, as it were, a primer for beginners, so it does not have to define basic concepts.
This is understandable. But it turns out that in MetaQuotes pip is equated to Point(). Which doesn't meet the aspirations of the pit lords.
No one is saying that pip and Point are different terms!
In the first case it is an abbreviation, in the second case it is a whole word. The meaning is the same.
The abbreviation pip refers only to the interest rate money market! Percentage point! No slang.
Understand, the terminal has long been multi-market! It has many different markets.
The only four digits of the quotes, to which the pip(s) corresponded, are long gone.
That is why the term pip(s) was introduced, but this term pip(s) does not correspond to the term Point.
And moreover, the Point does not correspond with the minimal change of the quote!
And in order to bring this name to a universal one, to fit any market, there is the term Tick.
And there are a lot of identifiers in the documentation about it. Only some are misinterpreted.
Why on the stock exchange, in the contract specification, the minimum change of a quote is measured in ticks?
Because there are many markets on the exchange, currency market, metals market, grain market, bond market, oil market, etc.
In order to understand the minimal change of price they use the term Tick, officially, it is visible from instrument's specification.
There are many markets in the MT5 terminal, but the terms are based on the currency market, and it is not correct.
We need to bring the terms to a single standard! Universal.
I'm telling you - it's not your path. You don't understand what Point() is for, so don't bother - just give it up, it's not your thing. Use your personal designations.
But don't suggest changing anything - you just don't understand it, whatever. It happens.
It's a lame excuse when you don't have anything to say.)
You invented this technical term yourself, and you believed in it wholeheartedly.)
at least here
And here is the latest announcement about the MT5
This is what you claim:
So, every time someone uses this term, he must clearly explain what he means by it. And that is called IDIOTISM!
For you personally.
We plant potatoes. They develop their fruits underground. So, you can plant tomatoes between them whose fruits develop above the ground. And we call it all Peas.
This idea is a gift. Don't thank me.
And here's the latest announcement about the MT5
yep, that's some anglicised words for you)
I already wrote. that in MT pips=point
A point=_Point.
This is a given.
To "pits" and "fences" does not apply.
Regardless of your vocabulary and outlook.
D)
I already wrote. that in MT pips=point
A point=_Point.
This is a given.
Pitches" and "fences" do not apply.
Regardless of your vocabulary and outlook.
D)
then answer, what is the point of this?
Why does MT need two terms that mean the same thing?
(and yet not one or the other)?
pips and point
what's the point?
Why do we need two terms in MT that mean the same thing?
pips and point
interesting question, but rhetorical)
