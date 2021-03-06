Points VS Pips - page 134
It is clear. But it turns out that in MetaQuotes pip is equated to Point(). Which doesn't meet the aspirations of the pit lords.
Artyom, without the MC's explanation -- this topic is becoming long-windedly pointless.
Specifying the word 'pip' would raise a lot of questions for those trading in 5 digits. 1 pip = 10 pips
"For those" is, roughly speaking, 1/3.
What about "for those" for whom 1 pip = 10 pips? (also 1/3)
That's how a programmer can make sense of this mess and then not screw up the code))
I'm not speaking about those who have long been in the subject and have understood it, but those who are new to mql, poor people, they get confused just by the terminology alone))
This is what essentially happens - global confusion))
You start to write, and then everything will sort itself out, who will develop further and who will search for the "truth" on forums.
Take pluses with their undefined/unspecified/implementation-defined behavior, that's where the ambush is, and nothing, they start, they write and even in middle and senior some get out. Oh, and memory leaks, which, unlike mql, no one can tell you about, you have to think for yourself.
But of course, we need an annex to freelance/market rules with a list of terms and definitions used, at least for arbitrage, so that one does not mean one and the other another one another.
"For those" is, roughly speaking, 1/3.
Those who trade....
Specifying the word 'pip' would raise a lot of questions for those trading in 5 digits. 1 pip = 10 pips
Why would it be questionable? Especially a lot of questions? As if any pips would be less of a question.
Ah yes, of course - "those who trade"...
Nobody's bailing anybody out. What do you mean?
Except you guys don't use "point", you use "pip". The word "pips" doesn't exist in the Russian language. Not at all. It's an acronym. From an English word. That's why "pip" is an Anglicism, a slang expression in some circles. And point is a normal term for what it stands for now. Therefore, you may call your pips "point", which, by the way, is closer in meaning after tipun:
And the point - as it is, let it be - the minimum value in the quotation.
And a point - even if it is 32 points - may be a pip and a "pip" in Africa :).
No need to shake the whole world to your slang - the world doesn't need it.
And everyone was thinking about something different at that hour...
You make your living developing automated trading tools for traders. I used to earn my living by developing means to automate operations of command and control bodies (headquarters, control posts) of the Air Force (now the Russian Air Force). The first thing I had to do was to understand and accept the alphabet of the Customer's concepts, everything else afterwards. If I had started explaining that the Customer's terminology was wrong, and that I should say "like this", I would have been immediately and quite correctly disqualified by a severe reprimand with a note in the chest.
You're just used to your customers being less qualified than you are, so you're spoiled. I don't think you've ever received a single job from someone you'd like to learn from. Something, in which you are still weaker than him, and would like to become stronger, so that after you could say: Thank you, Georgy Petrovich, without you I would not have made it.
And now for a little something minor: there is no word for pips in Russian. I agree. Our traders prefer the word point, but in English there is another point, equal to 100 pips. Therefore, our compatriots, in order to avoid confusion, have renamed a pip to a figure, and a pip to a point.
...I don't think you've received a single order from someone you want to learn something from...
As a matter of fact, I used to be.
That's a lot of luck. I was lucky.
...
You cling to the term "figure" and use it to come up with unthinkable interpretations.
"pip" -- is a single change in a figure -- any figure we measure -- a cent for a dollar (a change of $1.01 to $1.02 is a change of 1 pip) -- a 4-digit currency quote (a change of 0.4501 to 0.4502 is a change of 1 pip) -- a 5-digit currency quote (a change of 0.45001 to 0.45002 is a change of 1 pip)
"pip" -- an abbreviation for "percentage in point" -- is the word "point" confusing here? -- we're talking about a currency point here (this one, in colour).
That's why there are 130 pages of fuss -- 1 "pip" equals 1 "pip" for a 5-digit quote -- and what equals what.
a "figure" is 100 (STO) pips -- and there's no other definition for a "figure" and there never has been.
p.s. It all depends on which pips we're talking about.