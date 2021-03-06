Points VS Pips - page 136
By the way, no one ever wondered why the fifth digit of quote in MT terminal is shown as a small figure?
What if one day a designer comes along and flattens them. That would be a dissonance...
Have you ever wondered why Sell is red and Buy is blue?
Let's have another 136 pages of madness (sorry - zoo) about colour - "give it three!!!"
It won't, because MT employs professionals, I've been convinced of that more than once. Trust me, they will think of something. No substitution of concepts.
By the way, has anyone wondered why the fifth digit of the quote in the MT terminal shows a small digit?
why isn't there a small number here?
why isn't there a small number here?
Count, your question surprises me. Because there are no fractions of a point in the quote. The instrument is quoted in pips.
Not the count, the prince.
Oil is quoted in 2 digits -- i.e. in the example above in MT, oil is quoted with increased precision
Or in your favorite interpretation -- the figure for oil -- the dollar -- and 1 pip = 1% of the dollar
Forgive me magnanimously. I misspoke.
You are absolutely right about oil, Prince. The figure is the dollar, the pip is the cent.
Also more likely, in the MT quote, it is a CFD on a spot contract, a sweepstakes )) nothing in common with futures.
I just can't understand, if everything in MT is wrong, everything is wrong, then why use it at all? There is Transaq, there is QUIK and other terminals. Trade through them, if everything is correct...
Sergey, let me figure out which software to use on my own. ))
MT has long supported exchanges. And you know, the whole point is in coding ))