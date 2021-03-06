Points VS Pips - page 128
The moderator of the moderator helps out by changing the subject - this is normal.
Integer's main prescription here is to consider Point a point (not 8-12cm, as those in the army, of whom there are not many more here than those who know the trades, may realize). Witty, by the way.
Just a point: the market is up/down by 15 points, 1 point equals 1 minimum MQ discrete. Like in Perekrestka - 10 kopecks.
No need to rename anything then, just add another function: pip, or figure.
Yes. By the way - intelligently... :-)
I wanted to reply to his post with a point... :-) But you got there first...
No one is bailing anyone out. What do you mean?
Except you guys aren't using "pip", you're using "pip". The word "pip" does not exist in the Russian language. Not at all. It's an acronym. From an English word. That's why "pip" is an Anglicism, a slang expression in some circles. And point is a normal term for what it stands for now. Therefore, you may call your pips "point", which, by the way, is closer in meaning after tipun:
And the point - as it is, let it be - the minimum value in the quotation.
And a point - even if it is 32 points - is a pip and a "pip" in Africa then :)
You don't need to shake the whole world to your slang - the world doesn't need it.
There is an accepted measure of Tick that the whole world understands what it is.
In all! markets it denotes the minimum change in price. Not to be confused with tick event, and with TickSize (tick size).
Tick is the minimum change in price, TickSize is the minimum size of that tick.
A single Tick in fact is returned by the Point() function, but not a point.
One Tick is in slang one pip. But all slang aside.
Therefore, it is not necessary to rename function Point(), and not in a pip, but in a correct name Tick().
And the point of the asset is already calculated by itself, according to the specification of the asset.
This also applies to documentation!
Not correct
SYMBOL_POINT
Value of one pip
Replace it with the correct one
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK
Minimum change in quote price (one tick)
Incorrect
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
Minimum change in price
Replace with correct symbol_trade_tick_size
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
Minimum size of a single tick (SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK)
Stop it, it's ridiculous and ridiculous in the eyes of the target audience of your software. Pips are used ubiquitously to refer to the 4 digits. If you don't trade, ask those who do.
But get rid of the English version of pips where it means point.
It's an abbreviation. From English words. So "pips" is an Anglicism, a slang, slang expression in some circles.
How awful! Anglicisms in an algotrader forum!
Don't use all these anglicisms - forum, trader, algo...)ps. you can only pips in the terminal (sorry) in the trading software, (sorry again) in the machine code of the computer to make trades
No, manuals are not for you.
Don't get all anglicised like that.