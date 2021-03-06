Points VS Pips - page 135
Those who trade....
To put it very mildly, Well very weak argument )))
You are clinging to the term "figure" and are already making unthinkable twists and turns in your interpretations from it -- you should have figured it out for yourself.
"Point" is a single change in a figure -- any figure we measure -- a cent for a dollar (a change of $1.01 to $1.02 is a change of 1 point) -- a 4-digit currency quote (a change of 0.4501 to 0.4502 is a change of 1 point) -- a 5-digit currency quote (a change of 0.45001 to 0.45002 is a change of 1 point).
"pip" -- an abbreviation for "percentage in point" -- is the word "point" confusing here? -- we're talking about a currency point here (this one, shown in colour).
That's why at 130 there are frictions -- 1 "pip" equals 1 "pip" at a 5-digit quote -- and what does it equal.
a "shape" is 100 (STO) pips -- and there's no other definition for a shape and never has been.
p.s. it all depends on what point of what indicator we're talking about.
Zelinsky, go back for a moment to Volkonsky's image and say: is a figure 100 points, or is a point 1/100 of a figure? Which is primary?
Tarabanov, come back for a moment to the image of the developerof "means of automating the activities of ..." and you yourself will refuse to give an answer to your stupid question.
Artyom, without the MC's explanation -- this thread is becoming long-windedly pointless.
I just come here to take a break from work. Sometimes a visit to the zoo is good for your health :)
Yes, I agree - we need an official version from MetaQuotes. So far I see a mess. Even in the terminal. It doesn't seem to care what item and pip are. And where it says "pips" - there's also Points
And everything that is calculated in points (Point()) is exactly the same as what is written in the terminal as well:
Everywhere Point, and only in one place is pips - where I manually shift StopLoss with the mouse - it shows an offset with pips, but then it's shown again in points in the tooltip.
And how everything is calculated - even a child knows this. And those who don't know - boast of their knowledge of slang.
The explanation of MetaQuotes is desirable (in the sense of their use of slang expressions - in Russian - in descriptions and percentages of points, which absolutely correspond to the MQLQL-points), but not necessary. It is clear what "pips" means here - one point - Point()
No, I won't, precisely because I first get into the subject area, and only after that I make judgements. The figure is our counterpart of the English-language clause, it is primary. Our point is the English analogue of PIP - "the percentage within a point". In your reasoning it is the opposite: a figure is 100 points, while a point is a basic concept, the size of a minimum discrete of a particular program and only that. You are trying to change the terminology of a subject area in which you are incompetent. Alas.
Indeed. Now just calculate the profit in pips of any currency.
Just not in figures and stuff from the 'pit'... almost added 'being'. Did I? Oh, well...
